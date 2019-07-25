KIVIMAA: Mr. James "Jim" Kivimaa of Battleford, SK and formerly of the Livelong district, SK passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the Battleford's Union Hospital. A Celebration of Life service was held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Turtle Lake Mission, Livelong district, SK with Reverend Wayne Olson officiating. Interment followed in the Livelong Cemetery, Livelong, SK. Jim is lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 years, Irene; his daughters, Leanne Kivimaa, Krista Kivimaa and Melanie (Ronnie) Burke; grandchildren, Neil Groom, Morgan Kivimaa and Sandy Rose Kivimaa; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Felix & Ida Kivimaa; brothers, Harold, Charles and Vilko; sisters, Helvi Carlson and Minerva Bergen; and in-laws, Albert & Eva Chartrand. Memorial donations in memory of Jim Kivimaa may be directed to the 1910 McIntyre Street Regina, Saskatchewan S4P 2R3 or to the Diabetes Association 919B Albert St, Regina, SK S4R 2P6. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from July 25 to Aug. 1, 2019