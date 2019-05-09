Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James OSTER. View Sign Service Information Beau "Lac" Funeral Home 113 6th Street West Spiritwood , SK S0J 2M0 (306)-883-3500 Obituary

OSTER - James (Jim) Michael Jim was born May 21, 1937 in Rabbit Lake, Sk., the first child of Joe and Bessie Oster. He passed away, age 81, at his farm home in the Medstead area on April 11, 2019. Jim lived in the Carrollton School District, east of Medstead, all his life, attending school there until the end of grade eight, at which point farming became his passion. Black Aberdeen Angus were his cattle. Barley, oats, hay, and later canola, were his field crops. Tinkering in the farm shop and inventing farm-help equipment were his forte. In the early 1960s he joined two 8N Ford tractors together: two engines, four tires, and lots of hand controls turned the Fords into a little powerhouse. From feeding horses for the threshing crews to GPScompatible combines, Jim experienced a wide range of farming innovations. When he was 15, after a summer of fixing the old Massey combine, his dad told him: "You fixed it, you drive it." That was the first of 66 years of combine driving. His most recent comment on the newer combines was that they had "too many buttons and not enough levers". Jim married Wanda Kozloski in August 1967. They had three sons: Greg, Doug and Stephen. Jim was an active member of St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, Medstead. A rare event for him and his family to miss a Sunday Mass. Faith, family, and farm were his three priorities in life. Jim's favorite Beatitude was "Blessed are they who go around in circles, for they shall be called wheels". In 1977 Jim became a councillor for the Rural Municipality of Medstead. He served the community as Division 3 councillor for 28 years. Wiener Roasts were a favorite summer event. For the last 13 years Jim and Wanda hosted these enjoyable family gettogethers at their farm.Jim is survived by his loving family: wife Wanda; sons Greg (Alexandra) Oster of Saskatoon, Doug Oster of Medstead, and Stephen (Angela) Oster of Osler; and granddaughters Gabrielle and Sarah Oster of Osler. His siblings: Joan (Ed) Seidle, Medstead; John (Bev) Oster, Edmonton; Pat (Jim) Exley, Wilkie; Tess Kenney, Saskatoon. Jim will be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Oster; his sister Mary Ann Lavoie; his brothers-in-law Gary Kenney and Andy Lavoie; and his parents-in-law, Frank and Dorothy Kozloski. Mass of Christian Burial was held 2 p.m., April 16, 2019 in Medstead Community Hall with Rev. Father Peter Nnanga, MSP officiating. Interment was in the Medstead Municipal Cemetery. Memorial Donations can be directed to the Medstead and District Firefighters or STARS Air Ambulance. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Mark Muir of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Spiritwood. __________________________________________________





Jim was born May 21, 1937 in Rabbit Lake, Sk., the first child of Joe and Bessie Oster. He passed away, age 81, at his farm home in the Medstead area on April 11, 2019. Jim lived in the Carrollton School District, east of Medstead, all his life, attending school there until the end of grade eight, at which point farming became his passion. Black Aberdeen Angus were his cattle. Barley, oats, hay, and later canola, were his field crops. Tinkering in the farm shop and inventing farm-help equipment were his forte. In the early 1960s he joined two 8N Ford tractors together: two engines, four tires, and lots of hand controls turned the Fords into a little powerhouse. From feeding horses for the threshing crews to GPScompatible combines, Jim experienced a wide range of farming innovations. When he was 15, after a summer of fixing the old Massey combine, his dad told him: "You fixed it, you drive it." That was the first of 66 years of combine driving. His most recent comment on the newer combines was that they had "too many buttons and not enough levers". Jim married Wanda Kozloski in August 1967. They had three sons: Greg, Doug and Stephen. Jim was an active member of St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, Medstead. A rare event for him and his family to miss a Sunday Mass. Faith, family, and farm were his three priorities in life. Jim's favorite Beatitude was "Blessed are they who go around in circles, for they shall be called wheels". In 1977 Jim became a councillor for the Rural Municipality of Medstead. He served the community as Division 3 councillor for 28 years. Wiener Roasts were a favorite summer event. For the last 13 years Jim and Wanda hosted these enjoyable family gettogethers at their farm.Jim is survived by his loving family: wife Wanda; sons Greg (Alexandra) Oster of Saskatoon, Doug Oster of Medstead, and Stephen (Angela) Oster of Osler; and granddaughters Gabrielle and Sarah Oster of Osler. His siblings: Joan (Ed) Seidle, Medstead; John (Bev) Oster, Edmonton; Pat (Jim) Exley, Wilkie; Tess Kenney, Saskatoon. Jim will be sadly missed by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jim was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Oster; his sister Mary Ann Lavoie; his brothers-in-law Gary Kenney and Andy Lavoie; and his parents-in-law, Frank and Dorothy Kozloski. Mass of Christian Burial was held 2 p.m., April 16, 2019 in Medstead Community Hall with Rev. Father Peter Nnanga, MSP officiating. Interment was in the Medstead Municipal Cemetery. Memorial Donations can be directed to the Medstead and District Firefighters or STARS Air Ambulance. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Mark Muir of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Spiritwood. __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from May 9 to May 16, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close