BEAR: Janet Marie Bear March 22, 1965-April 12, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the children and family of Janet Bear announce her passing on April 12, 2020 at the young age of 55. Janet had battled COPD over the past few years and had put up an incredibly courageous fight. Janet was born March 22, 1965 in Calgary, Alberta to Marion and Arthur Gunville. Her family then moved to the Adanac, SK area where she grew up with her eight other siblings, 5 brothers and 3 sisters. She married Gary Bear at the young age of 16 with her parents by their side. Together they had 4 beautiful children: Deanna, Greg, Audrey and Samanthajean who they raised in the Battlefords. After Janet lost her late husband Gary, she found a new love of her life, Ron Goller. Ron has supported Janet over the past 14 years and didn't hesitate to support her through her illness and during her final days. Janet loved playing Bingo apps on her tablet, spending time at the lake in the summer, filling her yard with flowers and angel ornaments, going for rides on her son's motorcycle, spending time with her family, snacking on junk food, shopping (whether online or in the store) and decorating for Christmas and holidays. She loved to spoil her grandchildren with treats and gifts. Her family and friends will miss her laugh, her bossy attitude, her unconditional love, her warm hugs and big heart. Janet is survived by: Her spouse Ron Goller; her children and families: Deanna (Kyle) Alm-Devlin, Kaitlyn & Jayde; Greg (Chantelle) Bear-Braxton & Maycee; Audrey (Logan) Bear-Oliver & Livia; Samanthajean Bear-Missy; Her step-children and families: Mike (Christy) Goller-Madison, Tatum & Knox; Donna (Colin) Rosenberg- Cabri, Chase, Brooklyn & Hudson; Jodi (Steve) DeGroot- Brody, Hailey & Connor; Tyson (Tara) Goller; Her Siblings: Ernest Gunville, Joan (Perry) Bodnarchuck, Emile (Dawn) Gunville, Bill (Pam) Gunville, Genien (Larry) Spiller, Lorraine (Earl) Gunville, Sister in-law Heather Bighead, Sister in-law Beulah Swindler, Sister in-law Debbie (Geri) Bear and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by: Husband Gary Bear; Parents Arthur and Marion Gunville; Brothers Tony Gunville and Albert Gunville, Brother in-law David Bear. The children of Janet would like to send special thanks to: Dr. Campbell; the entire palliative care team at Battleford's Union Hospital; Battleford's Home Care team; her loving spouse Ron Goller for all his support; her sister Lorraine; and all those who offered their love, support and prayers during her final days. A celebration of life and internment will be held at a later date. __________________________________________________





