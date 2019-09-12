Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jean Audrey Arnott. View Sign Obituary

ARNOTT: Jean Audrey Arnott passed away at Lady Minto Health Care Centre, Edam, Saskatchewan on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Jean is survived by: her children,Valorie† (Harold) (Doreen) Hagel and their children, Dani Hagel (Darryel) and Ryan Hagel; Diana (George) Shepherd and their children, Coel (Barry) Nordell, Lori (Ryan) Douglas and Cole Shepherd; Wendy (Gary) Gansauge and their children, Brandi (Cameron) Gartner, Jamie (Kim) Gansauge, Melanie (Chris) Biggart and Travis (Marie) Gansauge; Mary Janvier and her children, Crystal Janvier and Starlet Janvier.; her 28 great grandchildren; her 3 great great grandchildren; her sister, Janet Carr; her brother, Jim Fraser; Jean was predeceased by: her first husband, Jim Cole; her second husband, Thomas "Tom" Arnott; her daughter, Valorie Hagel: her grand daughter, Darcy Hagel; her parents, Cameron and Dorothy Fraser; her brother, Jackie Fraser: and her sisters, Peggy Amy, Rena Baldwin and Elsie Fraser. The Funeral Service for Jean was conducted from the Edam Community Centre, Edam, Saskatchewan on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Reverend Dexter van Dyke officiating. The shared memories were given by Diana Shepherd and Brandi Gartner. The readings were presented by Chris Biggart and Kim Gansauge. The music was by Melanie Biggart, Cole Shepherd and the Edam Community choir. The honorary pallbearers were all of Jean's grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The active pallbearers were Ryan Hagel, Jamie Gansauge, Travis Gansauge, Cole Shepherd, Cameron Gartner and Ryan Douglas. The interment was held at the Edam Cemetery. Donations in memory of Jean may be made to Lady Minto Health Care Centre. McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, Alberta administered the funeral arrangements. Card of Thanks Jean's family would like to thank all those that came to the service. We are overwhelmed by the amount of people who showed their support. __________________________________________________





Jean Audrey Arnott passed away at Lady Minto Health Care Centre, Edam, Saskatchewan on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Jean is survived by: her children,Valorie† (Harold) (Doreen) Hagel and their children, Dani Hagel (Darryel) and Ryan Hagel; Diana (George) Shepherd and their children, Coel (Barry) Nordell, Lori (Ryan) Douglas and Cole Shepherd; Wendy (Gary) Gansauge and their children, Brandi (Cameron) Gartner, Jamie (Kim) Gansauge, Melanie (Chris) Biggart and Travis (Marie) Gansauge; Mary Janvier and her children, Crystal Janvier and Starlet Janvier.; her 28 great grandchildren; her 3 great great grandchildren; her sister, Janet Carr; her brother, Jim Fraser; Jean was predeceased by: her first husband, Jim Cole; her second husband, Thomas "Tom" Arnott; her daughter, Valorie Hagel: her grand daughter, Darcy Hagel; her parents, Cameron and Dorothy Fraser; her brother, Jackie Fraser: and her sisters, Peggy Amy, Rena Baldwin and Elsie Fraser. The Funeral Service for Jean was conducted from the Edam Community Centre, Edam, Saskatchewan on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Reverend Dexter van Dyke officiating. The shared memories were given by Diana Shepherd and Brandi Gartner. The readings were presented by Chris Biggart and Kim Gansauge. The music was by Melanie Biggart, Cole Shepherd and the Edam Community choir. The honorary pallbearers were all of Jean's grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The active pallbearers were Ryan Hagel, Jamie Gansauge, Travis Gansauge, Cole Shepherd, Cameron Gartner and Ryan Douglas. The interment was held at the Edam Cemetery. Donations in memory of Jean may be made to Lady Minto Health Care Centre. McCaw Funeral Service Ltd., of Lloydminster, Alberta administered the funeral arrangements. Card of Thanks Jean's family would like to thank all those that came to the service. We are overwhelmed by the amount of people who showed their support. __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close