BOOY:
Jerry Nicholas Booy (1948 – 2020) Glaslyn, SK. It is with great sadness that the family of Jerry Nicholas Booy announce his passing on November 2, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his wife and best friend of 50 years, Joan
and his children: Murray
(Ema) – Nicolas; Corinna
(Patrick) – Liam; Darcy
(Angela) – Breanna, Shelby, Ashlyn. Sisters: Gloria (Terry) Dmytryshyn and Marianne Lafleur. Brothers-in-Law: John (Shirley) Wood and Harvey (Joanne) Wood. Jerry will also be fondly remembered by nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbors, friends and the community. Jerry was predeceased by his parents Nick & Annie Booy, his parents-in-law Seth & Josephine Wood. Jerry Nicholas Booy was born on August 10, 1948, the first of three children to Nick & Annie Booy of Glaslyn, SK. Jerry was raised on two farms west of Glaslyn (one being his grandparent's homestead) and a brief time (1954-1961) at Edmonton & Ft. Saskatchewan, AB. As a young adult upon high school graduation, Jerry worked at a couple local jobs before making farming his lifelong career and lifestyle. Early in his farming days Jerry became a pedigreed seed grower and continued to expand his successful farm operations to include a seed cleaning plant and custom spraying. Once a farmer, always a farmer. Jerry was honored to make his home on his grandparent's homestead since 1976, to farm alongside his wife, his father and his sons as he continued the family farm with great pride allowing him to be awarded the Century Family Farm Award in 2013. Jerry's entrepreneurial drive and passion for trucks led him to operate a second company of custom trucking. Jerry married his best friend, Joan in March 1970 and they recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Jerry was blessed with three children and five grandchildren. He enjoyed attending their school and sporting activities. Jerry loved to share laughs with family and friends and he had a strong commitment to provide for his family. He will be remembered for his strength of character, his smile, his chuckles and his big bear hugs. Jerry was well respected as a genuine humble person, a devoted family man, a neighbor, a friend, a farmer, an entrepreneur and a member of the community. Jerry was greatly admired for his endless work ethic, his vast farming and mechanical knowledge and his life's accomplishments. Jerry's family will forever be grateful for his love, his lessons and the legacy that has guided us throughout our lives. Forever in our hearts. Rest in eternal peace. A Funeral Service in memory of Jerry was held on Thursday, November 19 at Glaslyn, SK., Rev. Kun Kim officiating. Interment at Wolia Cemetery. Memorial donations in the memory of Jerry may be made to the Glaslyn Recreation Board (by cheque to Village of Glaslyn in memory of Jerry Booy in the memo – receipts will be issued) Box 279, Glaslyn, SK S0M 0Y0 or to STARS Air Ambulance, Website: stars.ca
(Tribute Donation). Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Robert McKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service, North Battleford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca.
Card of Thanks The Booy Family wish to extend their sincere gratitude for the many thoughts and acts of kindness during this difficult time.