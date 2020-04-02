Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Alice Smith. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

Jessie Alice Smith 1929-2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of Jessie A Smith on March 21. Mom passed quietly after a severe stroke. She leaves to mourn her; Daughter -Colleen (Wayne) & family: Kerry (Grant) & Trevor (Mandy & their family Evan, Braden & Taryn) Daughter in law-Sherry Leblanc Son- Allan (Joyce) & family Patricia (Adrian) & family Brian, William,Allister,Lillian & Son Corey (Pam) Aurora & son Tyrel (Karen) Son Jim (Diane) & Brandon and son Gerry (Leslie Ann) & family Carla (Joel) Jenni (Mike) Alexis (Dan) Jason (Jessica) & grandchildren Treycen, Noah, Amelia,Jack & Conor. Jessie was predeceased by her husband, Bruce, her son Donald, and her sisters Violet Meckling, Ada Smith, Isabella Neale and her parents Percy and Pearl Neale (Laycock). Mom was always an avid community-minded person and an active member of the Eagle Hills Community Club, the Battleford United Church and the Battleford Legion #9. Gardening, cooking and sewing kept Mom very busy but she always had time for her five kids, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and her many wonderful friends. Jessie was a dedicated volunteer and spent much of her time with several local committees visiting shut-in seniors, helping disabled children at the swimming pool and always cooking and baking for numerous community fund-raising events! In 1977 the Battleford Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch recognized Jessie for her devoted volunteer contribution to the community and was the winner of an Air Canada Heart of Gold Award. With that award came a wonderful trip to the British Isles where Mom & Dad toured the many areas of their ancestors. Always wanting to be helpful, Mom never gave up her strong desire to be useful or her lifelong enjoyment of family, friends & pets! Our family would like to thank the nurses at BUH for their exceptional care during this uncertain time. We'd also like to thank Lyle and Bernadette Leslie for their dedicated care that enabled Mom to be so healthy and happy in the last months of her life. A funeral service is pending due to the coronavirus health risk. Dates and times will be announced when made available. If donations in Jessie's memory are possible, our family would appreciate recognition for BUH, the Battleford Legion or the Animal Shelter. For those wishing to leave a condolence you may do so at







Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020

