Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Hawtin. View Sign

Jim Hawtin June 13, 1941 - March 11, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Christopher Hawtin, 77, on March 11, 2019 in Warman, SK. Jim is lovingly remembered by his 2 children, Rob (Julie), and Kim (Cal); his sister Carolyn (Robert); his 8 grandchildren, Ryan (Jamey), Lindsey (Mike), Mitchell (Kelli), Tanner (Annette), Justin, Spencer, Taylor, Carter; his 7 great grandchildren, Madden, Ryland, Chadwick, Reynolds, Hadley, Huxley, and Vance; as well as his many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jim was predeceased by his parents Jim and Alice, his sisters Connie and Pauline, and his nephew Chris. Jim grew up on the family farm near Alsask, SK where his love of nature and the outdoors blossomed. Following the family tradition, Jim farmed for a time, while also working as a fire fighter at CFS Alsask. Throughout his life Jim challenged himself with numerous career pursuits. He was a Journeyman welder trained at SIAST in Moose Jaw. He moved to North Battleford where he seized the opportunity to teach welding at the NBCHS. He received his teaching certificate from the U of S in 1983. His proudest moments were opportunities to teach and mentor young people. He rounded out his career at the Fire Commissioners Office where he conducted fire investigations and trained volunteer fire departments across the province. Jim's greatest pleasure was time spent outdoors, where he pursued a life long passion for hunting, fishing, boating, and camping. He was also a talented craftsman who designed and built everything from furniture to knives. His workshop was the envy of every craftsman who entered. His desire to master and perfect his skills was apparent in everything he did. Jim settled into retirement at his home in Warman where he grew an amazing garden and began quilting, setting out to make a quilt for every member of his family. Important in Jim's life were his many pets, particularly his hunting dogs Beau and Kelly, and his cat Joey who was his constant companion until his death. Jim was received into Free Masonry in 1973, advancing to Knight of the Order of the Temple in 1975. Jim loved music, taking up the guitar early in his life; he played at many functions and family gatherings. Jim will be missed by the many people who loved and admired him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Society of Saskatchewan at







It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James (Jim) Christopher Hawtin, 77, on March 11, 2019 in Warman, SK. Jim is lovingly remembered by his 2 children, Rob (Julie), and Kim (Cal); his sister Carolyn (Robert); his 8 grandchildren, Ryan (Jamey), Lindsey (Mike), Mitchell (Kelli), Tanner (Annette), Justin, Spencer, Taylor, Carter; his 7 great grandchildren, Madden, Ryland, Chadwick, Reynolds, Hadley, Huxley, and Vance; as well as his many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jim was predeceased by his parents Jim and Alice, his sisters Connie and Pauline, and his nephew Chris. Jim grew up on the family farm near Alsask, SK where his love of nature and the outdoors blossomed. Following the family tradition, Jim farmed for a time, while also working as a fire fighter at CFS Alsask. Throughout his life Jim challenged himself with numerous career pursuits. He was a Journeyman welder trained at SIAST in Moose Jaw. He moved to North Battleford where he seized the opportunity to teach welding at the NBCHS. He received his teaching certificate from the U of S in 1983. His proudest moments were opportunities to teach and mentor young people. He rounded out his career at the Fire Commissioners Office where he conducted fire investigations and trained volunteer fire departments across the province. Jim's greatest pleasure was time spent outdoors, where he pursued a life long passion for hunting, fishing, boating, and camping. He was also a talented craftsman who designed and built everything from furniture to knives. His workshop was the envy of every craftsman who entered. His desire to master and perfect his skills was apparent in everything he did. Jim settled into retirement at his home in Warman where he grew an amazing garden and began quilting, setting out to make a quilt for every member of his family. Important in Jim's life were his many pets, particularly his hunting dogs Beau and Kelly, and his cat Joey who was his constant companion until his death. Jim was received into Free Masonry in 1973, advancing to Knight of the Order of the Temple in 1975. Jim loved music, taking up the guitar early in his life; he played at many functions and family gatherings. Jim will be missed by the many people who loved and admired him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimers Society of Saskatchewan at Alzheimer.ca . A special thank you goes to the Diamond House staff for their compassionate care of Jim in his final days. Thoughts and memories may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are entrusted to Martens Warman Funeral Home. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on March 31, 2019 at the Martens Warman Funeral Chapel 402 Central Street West, Warman at 12:00 pm, with lunch to follow at Diamond House Personal Care Home 700 Bellesteros Way, Warman, SK. Funeral Home Martens Warman Funeral Home Inc

402 Central Street West

Warman , SK S0K 4S0

(306) 934-4888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Mar. 21 to Mar. 28, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close