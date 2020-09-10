Jim LASCELLE

LASCELLE:
Jim born October 24th , 1953 and passed away on September 4th, 2020 at the age of 66 years. Left to cherish Jim's memory is his loving wife of 39 years Kathy, their dog Toby; father-in-law Les Kish, four sons Larry (Bea) and their children Keira, Aiden and Sylvia, Albert (Rachel) and their children Kyler, Kimberly and Jason, Brian (Shelley) and their children Brody and Cody, Dennis, Brothers Ernie, George and Pete, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and all that knew him. He was predeceased by his parents Allan & Margaret Lascelle, brother Art, mother-in-law Mary Kish, nephew Mike, great-nephews Greg, Ash and Joseph, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. A very special thank you to the staff and management of Princess Auto of Saskatoon as well as the Emergency Response Team, and everyone else involved; for their efforts and service. Public Viewing (limited numbers in groups as per covid19, restrictions will be followed) at Sallows & McDonald –Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home, (1271 103rd Street North Battleford, SK.) Friday September 11th, 2020 from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Graveside Service to be held Saturday September 12th, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Edam Roman Catholic Cemetery, Edam SK. Donations may be made to the Saskatchewan Heart & Stroke Foundation or Canadian Cancer Society
. Sallows & McDonald – Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home in care of arrangements. 306-445-2418.