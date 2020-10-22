Joan Beverly Bannerman Sept. 11, 1938 – Sept. 2, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Joan Beverly Bannerman (nee Richardson) shares the news of her death at the age of 81 years on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Kerrobert Integrated Health Centre, Kerrobert, Saskatchewan. Joan is lovingly remembered by: her sons and their families, Ryan (Terena) and Cian (Danica), Roisin; Owen (Ilona) and Brook, Lane (Rayleine) (great grandson Bennett), Aiden; Lynn (Shannon) and Carson, Keaton, Kenzie; her sister, Audrey Gingrich; her sister-in-law, Margaret Galipeau (Joe); her brother, Ross Richardson; and her brothers and sisters-in-law Fred (Nancy) Bannerman; Bill (Ruth) Bannerman; Della Bannerman; and numerous nephews and nieces. Joan was predeceased by: her husband, Frank; her infant son; her parents, Frank and Mae Richardson; her brothers, Barry Richardson; Glen and his wife Audrey Richardson; her brothers-in-law, Willie Bannerman, George and wife Verna Bannerman, Bob Bannerman; Dell and his wife Ella Bannerman, Dave and his wife Fern Bannerman; Jim Constable, Arnold Gingrich; her sisters-in-law; Marjorie Bannerman, Chris and her husband Roy Constable, Nellie Bannerman, Marilyn Richardson, Bertha Richardson, Jessie and husband Ted Richardson; her step-father, Jack Graham. As per Joan's request, a private family graveside service was held at the Turtleford Cemetery on Sept. 12, and officiated by Reverend Don Skinner. A recording of the service is available for viewing on YouTube – Graveside Service for the Late Joan Bannerman. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the compassionate staff of the Kerrobert Integrated Health Centre. Joan's family witnessed first hand the tender love and amazing care she received during her two years in residence there. Special thanks also to Dr. Wenzel and Nurse Practitioner Yvonne Vernally for their exceptional professional care. A heartfelt thank you also to Dave McCaw and McCaw's Funeral Service. Your lifelong friendship and personal attention to our family's need in time of sorrow is greatly appreciated! Thank you also to Reverend Don Skinner of Good Shepherd United Church in Turtleford. Your personalized care and attention to our family in happy times and sad, is always welcomed. The family also deeply thanks the extended Richardson and Bannerman families, as well as, many lifelong friends of Turtleford, North Battleford, and areas, for your prayers during Joan's illness and condolences upon her passing. We truly appreciate your support! As Joan herself would say, "God Bless You All!" Donations in Joan's memory may be made to Kinsmen Telemiracle. __________________________________________________







