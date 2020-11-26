LANEGRAFF:
It is with sadness the family of Joan Margaret Lanegraff, resident of North Battleford, SK announce her passing on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at North Battleford, SK. Private Graveside Service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dexter van Dyke officiating. Memorial Donations are requested to River Heights Lodge Auxiliary, 2001 – 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S3 or the Donor's Choice. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service (306-446-4200).