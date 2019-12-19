John Kozlowski John Kozlowksi, age 92, of North Battleford, Saskatchewan passed away peacefully on Thursday November 28, 2019 in North Battleford, Saskatchewan. John was born December 28, 1926 in Saskatchewan, and was the former owner of Johnny's T.V. & Appliances. Left to cherish his memory are his children Cathy (Wayne) Kopp and her children Kristyn (Jason) Malaka: Aliyah, Jasmyn & Jade, Joshua Kopp and Janea Kopp; Lara Kozlowski; Theresa Kozlowksi (Darren Johnson) and her children Robert Graversen: Chase & Lily, and Johnothan Andres; and Randolf Kozlowski and his daughters Sydney & Danica Stradecke. John is preceded in death by his parents Eva & William Kozlowski; sisters Tillie (Stan), Ann (Peter), Olga (Albert), Kay (Peter) and Mary (Mike); brothers Peter (Ann), Walter and Bill. Services and interment at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SallowsandMcDonaldFuneralHome.com for the Kozlowksi family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Martine de Bussac.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019