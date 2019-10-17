Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Maybuck. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

MAYBUCK: In Loving Memory of John Maybuck who was born December 23, 1938 to Fred and Nettie Maybuck on the family farm in the R.M. of Glenside in the Lizard Lake area and passed away on September 21, 2019 at The Battleford District Care Centre. Left to cherish John's memory are his loving wife, of almost 55 years, Carol, his loving daughter Corlene (Jim) Cook; his grandchildren Jeff (Chelsie) Cook and Jennifer (Ryley) Graw, and Great grandchildren Sadie and Luke Cook and Emma Grace Graw; sister-in-law Olga Maybuck, nephew and Godson Barry (Cheryl) Maybuck and their children Carli and Tori; sister-in-law Lavern Brown and her children Dana (Scott) Malcolm and son Henry; Deanne Brown and children Hannah, Kaeden and Cody; and Dustin (Amanda) Brown and son Joshua; cousins Lillian (Elmer) Dove and their children Curtis, Darren (Bri) and Crystal; Rodney (Jodie) Mirosovsky and their children Carter, Skylar and Jada; Bonnie Morris and her children Stevie and Reid. Paula (Glen) Friesen and their children Courtney and Cole; Godson John Nahirney. John was predeceased by his parents Fred and Nettie Maybuck and his in-laws George and Kate Ermolenko; his brother Edward Maybuck; his uncle and aunt Steve and Rosie Maybook, his cousin Mary Mirosovsky, her son Jeff and son-in-law Mike Morris; his brother-in-law Dale Brown. Funeral Service was held Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. John The Baptist, North Battleford, SK with Very Reverend Father Bohdan Demczuk officiating, The Cross Bearer – Rodney Mirosovsky, Altar Server – John Sendecki and Cantor – Jim Shevchuk. Honorary Pallbearers were all who shared in John's life. Active Pallbearers were Jim Cook, Jeffrey Cook, Ryley Graw, Dustin Brown, Barry Maybuck and Kevin Domashovitz. Interment took place at Cando Cemetery, Cando, SK. John attended the country school Bowmore which was just across the field to the west of the farm. Later for high school he rode the school bus to Cando. Following high school he attended the University of Saskatchewan for two years where he received a diploma from the School of Agriculture. John became a passionate and dedicated grain farmer. He relished the smell of the freshly cultivated land in the spring and the dusty choking air of harvest. He was a fixer of things and loved to tinker. Besides farming, which was his first love, he enjoyed many other activities – hunting, fishing, softball and curling. He truly loved watching boxing, hockey and the Riders on television. Auction sales were also part of his life, and each spring he awaited the arrival of various auction brochures. Coffee Row at the Cando Store was a favorite hang out. This is where the farming and world problems were discussed and the most exciting game of "Numbers" was played. Western Country and Ukrainian music were his favorite. He especially enjoyed watching his grandkids Ukrainian dance and attended many of their recitals and competitions. John was a sociable person and enjoyed visiting whether it was at home or elsewhere. In the last four years his three Great grandchildren Sadie, Luke, and Emma Grace became an important part of his life. Life wasn't easy for John when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's at the age of 55 and had to endure 25 years of the disease which changed him both physically and mentally. On May the 8th he moved into the Battleford District Care Centre. Donations in John's memory can be made to Royal University Hospital Foundation (designate to Dr. Ali and Dr. Alex Rajput Endowment for Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Research), 103 Hospital Drive, Saskatoon, SK S7N 0W8 or Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Condolences can be sent to







