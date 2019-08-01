Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jorden Stanley McMahon. View Sign Service Information Beau "Lac" Funeral Home 113 6th Street West Spiritwood , SK S0J 2M0 (306)-883-3500 Obituary

Jorden Stanley McMahon: It is with great sadness that the family of Jorden McMahon announce his passing on July 7, 2019 at the young age of 18 years. Funeral Services for Jorden were held on Thursday July 18, 2019 at 2:00pm from Ste. Therese de l'Enfant Roman Catholic, Leoville, SK with Fr. Peter Nnagna as celebrant. Interment followed in the Leoville Cemetery. Jorden Stanley McMahon came into this world on a rainy Sunday evening, welcomed by his family all anxiously waiting for him to arrive. Jorden spent most of his short life in Leoville and area, his schooling was mostly in Leoville, he graduated school last year at the Comprehensive High School in North Battleford, SK. Jorden lived with his Aunt Kelli and Uncle Mitch in North Battleford to begin his apprenticeship in carpentry, he was fortunate to be paired up with a wonderful employer at Square One Contracting. Jorden's first job was pumping gas at the Esso service station in North Battleford. Family and friends were always first and foremost in Jorden's life, he always enjoyed family functions and get togethers also holidays were always a special time for him. Jorden will forever be remembered for his infectious smile and big heart, he was always ready to lend a helping hand to do anything. He especially loved playing ball and badminton. Jorden is lovingly remembered by his Mom Cyla McMahon, Stepdad Clayton Sakowski, Grandparents Stan & Colette McMahon, Aunts, Uncle & Cousins Kelli (Mitch) Hawtin and their daughter's Hadley & Huxley, Shannon Saemann & her son Andrew Kotlar, Bev (Bruce) Hein and their son's Dallas, Alex & Zach, Jason Sakowski and his children Coby, Bella & Ava, Fraser (Cheryl) Sakowski and their children Lincoln & Linnea, Special Friend Naomi Latus, his cat Toopi, Work family Vince & Cody Loewen & Family and Braden Murdoch, also numerous great aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his grandmother Sherrill "Lynn" McMahon. In Jorden's short life, he had made an impact on all who knew him. Jorden's kindness will not be forgotten due to organ donation. Many Heart's are aching, Many Heart's are celebrating. Friends so wishing may make donations to Star's Air Ambulance in memory of Jorden McMahon as tokens of remembrance. Those wishing to send online condolences are invited to visit





