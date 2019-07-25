Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph George Sander. View Sign Obituary

Joseph George Sander May 7, 1920 – July 3, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our father, grandfather and great grandfather, Joe Sander. He passed away surrounded by the love of his family at his home, Poplar Courts, on July 3, 2019. Joe was born May 7, 1920 near Compeer, Alberta. He was the fourth of ten children born to Wilhelm and Julia Sander. The family moved to the Inverellan district east of Wilkie in 1928. Growing up in the depression, Joe developed a strong work ethic. He enrolled in the Army in 1942 and was discharged in 1946. In 1947, he purchased land east of Wilkie. Although circumstances prevented him from completing his education, Joe was a self-taught master of all trades, carpentry, plumbing, electrical and cement work. He built an addition to the farm home as well as homes for many extended family. He volunteered in the building of the current Catholic Church in Wilkie. In 1981 he built their retirement home. Joe was very involved in the community serving on various committees over the years. He sat on the Moose Park school board and was President of Wilkie East Rural Telephone Company and instrumental in getting overhead telephone lines underground. He was on the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool Board from 1952-1980, chair when the new elevator was build. He served on the Wilkie Co-op Board for 27 years earning his gold watch. In later years, he served as president with the New Horizons. On February 14, 1950, Joe and Paula (Sieben) were married. For the next 66 years they were side by side, be it working on the farm, raising their family, praying together or leaning on each other in later years. Joe was a very devoted husband and father. In 2007 Joe and Paula moved to Bethany Enriched Housing and in 2015 together they moved into Poplar Courts Nursing Home. He loved to brighten a day or lighten the mood with a joke. It was not uncommon for staff at Bethany or Poplar Courts to say "Do you have a joke for me today Joe?" Family was very important to Joe and he looked forward to milestone birthdays and anniversaries as a time to bring everyone together. May 5, 2019 the family gathered to celebrate his 99th Birthday. His family feels blessed to have had him as their Dad and Papa. Joe is survived by his children, Cordellia (Lenard) Crittenden, Willie (Cal) Glasman, Josie (Wayne) Kunkel, Paulette (Bill) Bradford and Patrick (Roseanne) Sander; grandchildren, Lezlie (Brent) Illingworth, Lisa Knowles (Sean McLean), Rick (Tracy) Knowles, Melissa (Michael) Welford, Jon Loehr, Andrew Loehr, Joe (Jan) Sander, Brad (Melissa) Sander and Chris (Kristin) Sander; great grandchildren Mikaela & Aliyah Ford; Alex & John Thomas Illingworth; Coralee & Colton Knowles; Madison, Mackenzie & Maddox Welford; Olivia & Grayson Sander and Addison Sander; sisters, Agnes Wandler and Julia Wandler; sisters in law Theresa Sander and Amelia Sander, Judy McMaster and Mary Salewski. Joe was predeceased by his wife Paula; parents, Wilhelm & Julia Sander; sisters, Elizabeth Barth, Mary Heilman, and Veronica Wandler; brothers, Bill, John, Leo and Jerry; numerous brothers in law and sisters in law. The funeral mass was held July 9, 2019 at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Wilkie officiated by Father George Chatholil and music by the Sander Family Choir. Memorial donations in Joe's memory may be directed to Wilkie Health Center Activity Fund, Box 459, Wilkie Sk S0K 4W0 Gerein Funeral Services entrusted with arrangements. __________________________________________________





