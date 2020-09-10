1/1
Joseph Pierre Guy Ayotte
AYOTTE: The family of Joseph Pierre Guy Ayotte (Guy) sadly announces his passing in palliative care at BUH on the morning of September 1, 2020. His daughters were blessed to be by his side. Dad was born near Ranger, SK on June 14, 1937, to Bibiane and Laval Ayotte: he was the second eldest of nine children. Although he was a printer by trade at the Marian Press, Dad had many skills and interests including fixing cars and machinery, home repairs, camping and harvesting. He also enjoyed RVing with his wife Gerry to Arizona where they enjoyed spending time with their "winter" family. He was strong in his faith and a member in various roles, of the Knights of Columbus and St. Vital Parish. Dad was a supportive and loving husband to our mom and he especially demonstrated this devotion in the last few years of mom's life. He was a father whom we could always rely on and he unconditionally loved us, wanting the best for our children and ourselves. Dad will always be remembered for his quiet, gentle manner. Guy is lovingly remembered by daughter Mary Ann (Jody) and their children, Gracie and Abby; daughter Claudette (Tony) and their children, Natashia (Andrew), Coleman (Allyce), Jesse (Taegan) and Anna, and three great-grandchildren: Bronson, Felix and Aubree. Left to cherish his memory: brothers Eloi (Lucy), Gilles (Pierrette), Roger (Carole) and Roland (Shelley) and sisters Madeleine, Odette (Norbert) and Gertrude (Marcel) as well as sister -in-law Jackie (Gilbert) and their children Anna Marie (Bob), Tracey, and Joseph (Sandra) and numerous nieces and nephews. Guy was predeceased by his beloved wife Geraldine Ann Ayotte (Kuffner), parents, Laval and Bibiane Ayotte, sister Pierrette (Lloyd) Beckman, sisters-in-law: Lee (Roland) Ayotte, Anne (Gilles) Ayotte, and brother-in-law, Cyril (Madeleine) Fransoo, father and mother-in-law, Joseph and Mary Kuffner, and sister-in-law Mary Ann Kuffner. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, September 7, 2020, at 11:00 am at St. Vital Roman Catholic Church. Donations are requested to Palliative Care at Battlefords Union Hospital Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). Cards of Thanks There are not enough words to express the love, support and appreciation during this difficult time. We would like to say a sincere Thank You for the kind words, visits, messages, phone calls, cards, beautiful flower arrangements, plants, the meals, baking, and offers to help and support the family. Dad appreciated all of the hospital visits from family and friends – we thank you for this precious time you spent with him. Thank you to the EMT's from WPD ambulance for their compassionate manner when dad had to make necessary trips to Saskatoon and back. Thank you to the doctors, nursing staff, and other staff personal on the palliative care floor at BUH for their care and expertise during dad's final weeks in the hospital. Thank you to Scott Parker and Dr. Campbell for their empathy and kindness towards dad and our family. Thank you to Robert MacKay and the staff at Eternal Memories Funeral Service for their assistance, kindness and professionalism. We appreciate and thank the Church community, including the Knights of Columbus for their participation in dad's service. A special thank you to Father Sebastian for officiating the mass and Dave McQuaid for providing the music. With sincere gratitude, Mary Ann Closen, Claudette Gagnon and families




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Sep. 10 to Sep. 12, 2020.
