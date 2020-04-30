Joseph VALLIERE

Obituary

VALLIERE: It is with great sadness the family of Joseph Louis Raymond Valliere announce his passing on Monday, April 20, 2020. Survived by his wife, Marie; son, Paul (Gail); daughter-in-law, Janet Valliere; grandchildren: Michelle (Ryan Brown) Valliere, Derek (Brandi) Coleman, Crystal (Cory) Coleman; great-grandchildren: Ashley & Payton Valliere, James, Braden & Hailey Coleman, Christopher, Asha & Brodie Coleman. Predeceased by his sons: Dennis & Doug Valliere; daughter, Linda Coleman; grandson, Christepher Valliere. A Service of Celebration & Thanksgiving will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to Alzheimers Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550-12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
