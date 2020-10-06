Josephine Cecila Frechette passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 at Villa Pascal in North Battleford at the age of 98 years.
Mom was the third eldest of 10 children born at Millerdale, SK to Frances Neumeier and Fred Murphy. She grew up on the family farm and attained her grade 10 education. She was very skilled, as taught by her mom, to cook, bake, garden, preserve and of course sew.
Mom spent many hours sewing for her siblings and her own children as well as for community organizations. Mom and Dad had huge gardens full of fruit trees, vegetables and flowers. Each fall, any food left over was given away to those in need. Mom was also known for her wonderful bread! She and Dad enjoyed many wonderful years together. One of their favorite ways to spend time together was dancing - they enjoyed the friends they made and the dances they shared. She was challenged by poor eyesight her entire life, but she always found ways around her disability and never complained. Mom had an incredible memory which was exhibited in many ways, one, being her ability to recite “The Song of Hiawatha” from memory among other pieces of literature and information. Mom’s greatest joys were her siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In the last nine years of her life, Mom was able to spend many hours involved in their worlds and was greatly appreciated by all her little people.
Our families wish to thank Caleb Village in North Battleford for 8 ½ years of friendship and support. Thank you also to the Villa Pascal admin and staff for their dedicated care during Mom’s final five months. Thank you to Shanidar Funeral Services and Eternal Memories Funeral Services for their professional and respectful services. Last but not least, thank you to all who shared in Mom’s life. She was truly a strong, resilient, brave woman and unwavering in her faith. Our matriarch has gone to be with Dad and all those who have gone before her. She will never be forgotten. We will carry on her legacy the best we can. We love you Mom!
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private funeral mass was celebrated on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Teresa's Parish, Rosetown with Reverend Father Habila Musa celebrating. Rite of committal followed at the Rosetown Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Bishop's Annual Appeal St. Theresa's Parish, P.O. Box 818, Rosetown, SK. S0L 2V0.
