RACKEL: Mrs. Josephine Rackel resident of North Battleford, SK passed away with family by her side at the Villa Pascal at the age of 100 years. Vigil of Prayer was held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. and a Funeral Service was held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. both held at the Garden Chapel - Battlefords Funeral Service with Father Cuong Luong as celebrant. Interment was at the North Battleford City Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Josephine Rackel may be directed to the Villa Pascal 1301 113th St North Battleford, SK S9A 3K1. Left to cherish her memory are Darlene (Bob) Ashauer, Beryle Gervais, Verna Wintonyk, Lilian (Willy) Leibel, Lorne (Nancy) Rackel, Eugene (Barb) Rackel; her loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Warner 'Happy' Rackel; her parents, brothers and sisters; granddaughter Rhonda Stang and grandson Dan Blenkinsop. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab and Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019