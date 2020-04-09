Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOSEPHINE VERONICA (Gnitecki) ZAROWNY. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

ZAROWNY: JOSEPHINE VERONICA ZAROWNY (nee Gnitecki) – July 2, 1931 – April 3, 2020 We are saddened to announce the passing of Josephine (Josie) Zarowny on April 3, 2020 at River Heights Lodge, North Battleford. Josie passed away peacefully of natural causes to join "Eddy", the love of her life for 66 years. Mom was born in the village of Cecylowka, Poland where she lived with her family on a small family farm until their lives were disrupted by World War II. During the unsettling era of the war, mom and her family were displaced to Bavaria, Germany where they worked as farm labourers. Following the war, the family lived in a Displaced Persons Camp in Germany for three years. At the age of 16, Josie and her family immigrated to Canada. She and her family arrived at Halifax on the passenger ship Nea Hellas on July 27, 1948 and continued west to live in Hafford, SK with her mother's father. Here, Josie met Eddy and they were married in 1953 and moved to North Battleford to start their family. Josie was a practical, loving, hardworking woman. She worked as a cook and pastry cook at the Notre Dame Hospital (now BUH) while raising their children. Josie was known for her love of her family, her cooking, hosting large family gatherings, and her gardens. Her most favourite pastime was her garden vegetables and flowers. Without a doubt, the most prolific veggies and flowers grew under her loving care and the food she produced could feed a small army. Her incredibly beautiful delphiniums and other flowers created gorgeous flower arrangements for special occasions. In her later years, she had a busy, active routine of going to McDonald's for coffee each afternoon; was a member of the Polski Ognisko organization and took part in many multicultural events in North Battleford. Mom will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Josie leaves to mourn her daughter Barbara Drager (Dave) and her family: Stephanie Mayoh (Ben Skeen); Ryan Mayoh-Bauche (Jamie, great grandsons Edward and Arthur); son Rick Zarowny (Trish), grandson Cameron (Naoyo); step grandson Kyle MacDonald (Amber Lins and children Cheyenne and Denton); step grandson Luke MacDonald; daughter Jeannie Clapp (Barry); son Ted Zarowny (Crystal), sisters-in-law Stella Barter, Lorae Lovick and Lucille Minnis, brothers-in-law Henry Tkatchuk, Albin Zarowny and Ralph Zarowny (Betty), and Sherri Lynn Zarowny, (wife of late brother-in law Tony Zarowny). Also many nieces and nephews. Josie was predeceased by her husband Edward, her parents Vincent and Apolonia Gnitecki, sisters Jean Burak (Late husband Bill and Richard Lacis) and Agnes (Hiedi) Tkatchuk, and her uncle Joe Gnitecki (Mary). The family wishes to extend their sincerest thank you to the staff at River Heights Lodge and Dr. Johnson for their utmost care of Josie. Memorial donations in honor of Josephine may be sent to the East Wing, River Heights Lodge, 2001 – 99th Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 0S3. A private memorial graveside service will be held at a later date due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic. Condolences can be sent to







