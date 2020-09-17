Joylene M. Opheim 1931 - 2020 (age 89)
Joy passed away on Tuesday, September 1st, 2020, with her loving husband of 68 years by her side, holding her hand. Her strength, support, love and guidance will be profoundly missed. Joy was an inspiration to those around her. As a 45 year survivor of breast cancer, she dedicated many years to supporting those living with cancer. She was awarded the Governor General award for her cancer advocacy and awareness in 1992. She will be sadly missed by her devoted husband and best friend Jack, and their two loving daughters Shawn (John) and Lynette (Ejnar). Also left to mourn are her grandchildren Dani (Brennon), Niki (Jamie), Noelle (Sarah), Natasha (Vaughn) and her great grandchildren Branson, Bella, Ty, Mason and Hazel. Joy was proud of the life she had built with her loving husband. From their first home in Saskatoon to their last in Battleford. She was an avid curler, golfer, bridge player and dancer. She enjoyed sewing dresses for her granddaughters, travelling to Hawaii, and sharing blueberry pancake breakfasts and after-supper tea visits with her family. Joy was a hard worker, loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She was a true matriarch and a beacon of strength for her loved ones. Memories of Joy will be etched into the hearts of her family and friends forever. Now she flies amongst the hummingbirds and angels. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences for the family may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
