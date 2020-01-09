Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia Ann Wandler. View Sign Service Information Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium 2741-99th St, Unit #5 North Battleford , SK S9A 2Y4 (306)-445-7570 Obituary

Wandler: Julia Ann passed away peacefully December 21, 2019 at Battleford District Care Centre at the age of 92 years. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Father Phinh Do as celebrant. Private Family interment was held at the North Battleford City Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Julia Wandler may be directed to The Lung Association, Saskatchewan 1231 8th Street East Saskatoon, SK S7H 0S5. Julia was born January 7, 1927 in Compeer, Alberta. Julia and Mike married in 1950 and farmed near Wilkie, Sask. They moved to North Battleford in 1967. Julia began working at the River Heights Lodge and retired in 1991. After retirement Julia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, time baking and having coffee with friends. Julia is loved and remembered by her children Julie Kozak (Pat), Annette Kinakin (Lyle), Tammy Michnik (Doug); grand children Jodi Bell (Rod), Christian Kozak (Alexis); great grandchildren Michael, Kyle, Madalyn Michnik, Taylor Kinakin, Kalan, Sydney Bell; one sister Agnes Wandler; three sisters-in-law Amelia Sander, Theresa Sander, Joan Wandler; one brother-in-law Chris Wandler, plus many nieces and nephews. Julia was predeceased by her husband Mike, infant son Frank William; her parents Wilhelm and Julia; brothers Joe, Bill, John, Jerry, Leo and sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Veronica. Card Of Thanks Thanks to family and friends for all the emotional support, food trays, phone calls and messages. Thanks to Dr. Holtzhousen and staff at BDCC for the compassionate care. Thanks to Trevor Watts and staff of Eternal Memories Funeral Services and Crematorium for the support given to the family.







Julia Ann passed away peacefully December 21, 2019 at Battleford District Care Centre at the age of 92 years. Mass of Christian Burial was held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Calasanctius Roman Catholic Church with Reverend Father Phinh Do as celebrant. Private Family interment was held at the North Battleford City Cemetery. Memorial donations in memory of Mrs. Julia Wandler may be directed to The Lung Association, Saskatchewan 1231 8th Street East Saskatoon, SK S7H 0S5. Julia was born January 7, 1927 in Compeer, Alberta. Julia and Mike married in 1950 and farmed near Wilkie, Sask. They moved to North Battleford in 1967. Julia began working at the River Heights Lodge and retired in 1991. After retirement Julia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, time baking and having coffee with friends. Julia is loved and remembered by her children Julie Kozak (Pat), Annette Kinakin (Lyle), Tammy Michnik (Doug); grand children Jodi Bell (Rod), Christian Kozak (Alexis); great grandchildren Michael, Kyle, Madalyn Michnik, Taylor Kinakin, Kalan, Sydney Bell; one sister Agnes Wandler; three sisters-in-law Amelia Sander, Theresa Sander, Joan Wandler; one brother-in-law Chris Wandler, plus many nieces and nephews. Julia was predeceased by her husband Mike, infant son Frank William; her parents Wilhelm and Julia; brothers Joe, Bill, John, Jerry, Leo and sisters Elizabeth, Mary and Veronica. Card Of Thanks Thanks to family and friends for all the emotional support, food trays, phone calls and messages. Thanks to Dr. Holtzhousen and staff at BDCC for the compassionate care. Thanks to Trevor Watts and staff of Eternal Memories Funeral Services and Crematorium for the support given to the family. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close