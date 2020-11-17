June Sutton passed away peacefully, October 28, 2020 in Saskatoon, SK, age 92. June was predeceased by her husband Brian, daughter Beverly, sisters Helen (Harris) Vaupel, Runa (Roy) Jackson, Marion (Dallas) Pearson, Ella Mannix, Edna (Len) Moldon, Normandy Mannix and both brothers, Herb and John (Florence) Mannix.



Cherishing her memory are daughter, Maureen (Alex) McIsaac, grandchildren Erica Maxwell, Francis (Melissa) McIsaac, Matthew (Jessica Lydiate) McIsaac, Chloe McIsaac; Kalle Sutton, and Briana Sutton; great-grandchildren Ashton and Brielle Maxwell; Finley and Archer McIsaac; and Fergus and Rory McIsaac, her sister-in-law May Mannix, numerous treasured nieces, nephews and friends.



Born June 3, 1928, the ninth, and final, child of Freda and Bertie Mannix of Meota, June embodied the strength and fortitude of her Icelandic, Irish and English heritage. A descendent of one of the settling families of the Meota area, June was well-known and worked at the Meota Post Office, the local Red & White store, and throughout her life many CIBC branches, starting in Meota.



June married Brian in 1953. They raised their family while farming, later operating a B & B and outfitting business. She enjoyed volunteering for the Meota cemetery, St. Mary's Anglican Church and local reunions, Sask Music Festival, Beta Sigma Phi and in tourism. June was most honoured to be awarded the Commemorative Medal for the Centennial of Saskatchewan in 2005 by Tourism Saskatchewan, recognizing her significant contribution to the province of Saskatchewan.



Upon retiring from the farm in her 79th year, June remained by Meota until moving to Saskatoon.



June's family wishes to thank the care and support staff at the Sherbrooke Community Center for their kindness and compassion during June's time there.



If so desired, memorial donations are to the Meota Cemetery Fund, Box 123, Meota, SK S0M 1X0.



Due to Covid restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store