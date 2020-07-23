Kathleen Atton
Kay Atton passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at her home in Cut Knife, SK on July 13, 2020 at the age of 93. Born November 17, 1926 in the farm home of Edward and Mary Morgan of the Moon Lake District, (Rural Saskatoon) Kay had three brothers, Henry, Jack and Ed and three sisters, Cissie, Margaret and Georgina whom are all deceased except Georgina (Morris) Taylor of Tisdale, SK. and Ed's wife Iris Morgan of Saskatoon. Kay attended Moon Lake School to grade 10. The last two years were taken at Nutana Collegiate in Saskatoon. She worked for $25.00 a month as a maid at St. Paul's Hospital to pay for books. After summer school she taught at Riding Hill School. During this time she met Murray Atton who had just returned from six years in the Royal Canadian Air Force. Three of those years were active duty overseas. Who could resist a good looking man in a uniform, fighting for our Country? Not Kay. They were married September 26. 1946 and were invited by Murray's dad to live on the family homestead of Frank Atton who had suddenly died in December of the same year. There were some tough years, but they kept farming and along the way had four children Lynn, Lyle, Donna and Cindy. The kids graduated and went off on there own adventures. Murray and Kay moved into Cut Knife in 1987 and celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary in 1996. Before Murray's death they were able to travel to Hawaii, England, United States and coast to coast in Canada. They visited all their children who had spread out and lived in Quebec City, QC, Thompson, MB, Bradford, ON, and Louisville, KY. Mom never discouraged us from spreading our wings. Kay will be terribly missed by her son Lynn (Therese) Atton, Quebec City, QC; her son Lyle Atton, Gallivan, SK; her daughter Donna (Doug) Lindner, Bradford, ON; and her daughter Cindy Heupel, Cut Knife, SK. She also leaves to mourn six adult grandchildren; Andrew (Tanya) Atton, of Calgary; Steven (Phuong) Atton, of Calgary; Sonia Atton, of Quebec City; David (Emily) Atton, of Quebec City; Krista (Denver) Smith, of Bradford; Kurtis Lindner of Bradford, and special friend (Martina). Kay also leaves seven great grandchildren; Morgan, Kayel, Elizabeth, Susanna, Samuel, Felix and Emmersyn. Kay was predeceased by her husband Murray in 2002; son-in-law Anton (Tony) Heupel in 2003; and daughter-in-law, Audrey Atton in 2018. A graveside memorial service will be held 2:00 pm, July 16, 2020 at the Rockhaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Sallows & McDonald Wilson & Zehner Funeral Home 306-445-2418. Condolences to the family can be offered at www.sallowsandmcdonald.com