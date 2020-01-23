STEPHENSON: It is with sadness the family of Kathleen Leone (Lee) Stephenson, resident of North Battleford, SK, beloved wife of Ronald Lloyd Stephenson, announce her passing on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Battlefords District Care Centre. Celebration of Lee's Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations are requested to the Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation, Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020