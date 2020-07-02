Lake: Kathleen "Kay" Miriam Lake passed away at Jubilee Home, Lloydminster, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Kay is survived by: her son, Harry (Jean) Lake and their family, Rhonda Harty, Brad (Danielle) Lake and Sydney Lake; son, Roy (Michelle) Lake and their family, Drew (Leanne) Lake and Angela Lake; great grandchildren, Dane, Emily, Tanner, Ada, Addisen, Juliet and Jack; sister, Gwen Brown; brother, Bill Brownridge; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kay was predeceased by: her loving husband, Keith Lake; parents, Roy and Vivian Brownridge; brothers, Don Brownridge and Bob Brownridge; and grandson-in-law, Ernie Harty. A public viewing for Kay was held on Friday, June 12, 2020. A family graveside service was held at the Mervin Cemetery, Mervin, Saskatchewan on Saturday, June 13, 2020 with Reverend Canon Don Skinner and Reverend Cathy Kinsman officiating. The music was performed by Reverend Canon Don Skinner and Catherine Skinner. The honorary pallbearers were Gladys Jack, Hazel Feist, Gwen Brown, Bill Brownridge, Cora McNinch and Anita Sheppard. The active pallbearers were Rhonda Harty, Brad Lake, Drew Lake, Angela Lake, Sydney Lake and Heidi Potter-Jamieson. Donations in memory of Kay may be made to Grace United Church. Card of Thanks Sincere thanks to the staff at the Lloydminster Hospital and Jubilee Home for making Kay's final days comforting and peaceful. Thank you to all who took part in the graveside service celebrating Kay's life - to Reverend Canon Don Skinner and Reverend Cathy Kinsman for leading the service and for their comforting messages, Reverend Don and Catherine Skinner for their beautiful duet, the pallbearers and to Sydney for preparing the eulogy and Brad for delivering it. To Rhonda, Brad, Drew, Angela, Sydney and Heidi for sharing a poem and a memory of Grandma during the service. It was truly touching. A special "Thank You" to all who visited, brought gifts of flowers, food, made memorial donations, and who supported our families in so many ways. Thank you to Brett, Dave and staff at McCaw Funeral Service for their compassionate care in handling the funeral arrangements. Eulogy: A Grand Life of Grace and Glam We are gathered here today to celebrate the life of Kathleen Miriam Lake. Kathleen was well known by absolutely everyone, but to us she was affectionately known as Kay, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Auntie and Friend. Kay was a lady of grace, kindness, positivity and had a great sense of style. She was loving, compassionate, and a truly incredible woman that we were lucky to call Grandma. Grandma Kay was born on October 3, 1925 in Kelliher, SK to Roy & Vivian Brownridge. Kay was the middle child. Donald and Bob her senior, Gwen and Bill her junior. Her early years were spent in Regina, Denholm, and Rosetown as her Dad was a CNR Telegrapher and Station Agent. In 1936, the family moved to Vawn, which would be their home until 1954. Grandma spoke fondly of her childhood in Vawn. She had an affinity for train whistles and love to tell us stories about the hustle and bustle of a prairie town railway station. She often told us how they used to hold church services in the station at Vawn; and, from an early age, church was always a very important part of her life. In her adult life, Grandma became very involved with Grace United Church in Lloydminster where she served on several committees, UCW groups, and participated in the choir and hand bell groups. In 1942, Kay left home to complete Grade 12 and her first year of university at Regina College. She then went to the University of Saskatchewan to finish her degree, and also took a summer teaching course. After graduation in 1944, she worked at the Saskatoon Public Library. Kay's schooling then took her to the University of Toronto where she obtained her Degree in Library Science; and, upon returning to Saskatoon, Kay was in charge of the Public Library Reference department from 1948-1953. As a teacher librarian, she was passionate about reading and writing, and her love of books has been passed on to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Grandma Kay married Keith Lake, of Mervin, on February 4, 1953 in Saskatoon. Their wedding was a joyous occasion and was featured in the wedding column in the Saskatoon Star Phoenix. The column was titled, "Wedding at the Knox Chapel". The article describes the event in great detail, including the attire of those in attendance. Grandma Kay was always on top of the latest fashion trends and wore a "street-length dress of teal blue corded silk with mauve accessories and a corsage of orchids". She was definitely the original "Glam"-ma and was always coordinated from head to toe. Her ensembles were well planned with matching shoes and handbags, and were always perfectly accessorized with elegant earrings, hat with pearl hat pin, or sunglasses. Grandma and Grandpa were blessed with two sons, Harry and Roy. We would often ask Grandma to tell us stories about the adventures of Harry and Roy. There was never a dull moment with the boys around. In 1954, Keith and Kay moved to Mervin where they took over John Kirkpatrick's store, later known as Keith & Kay's Gift Shop. Grandma Kay taught at the Mervin School from 1965 until 1967 and Grandpa Keith drove a school bus. In 1967, Grandma Kay was given the opportunity to set up the library at the new Lloydminster Comprehensive High School, so the family packed up and made the big move to Lloydminster. Grandma always told us how much Harry and Roy hated moving to Lloydminster. However, they both adjusted and enjoyed many different activities including ball, hockey and curling. They eventually found themselves wonderful wives (Jean and Michelle) who Grandma absolutely adored. Harry and Jean have three children; Rhonda, Brad (Danielle), and Sydney; and five grandchildren, Dane, Emily, Tanner, Ada and Juliet. Roy and Michelle have two children; Drew (Leanne) and Angela; and two grandchildren, Addisen and Jack. Grandma and Grandpa were very involved with the Grace United Church and various organizations within the community. They were avid sports fans who never missed a minute of the action whether it be at the rink or ball diamond. Grandma loved to share stories of her own athletic endeavours, including playing on the Edam Ladies Ball team and wearing an actual wool ball uniform. Growing up, we were always inquisitive about why Grandma's right index finger was so crooked. She would light up and explain that she broke it playing first base and it never healed properly. Family meant the world to Grandma. She was blessed to spend every single Christmas with her boys and their families, which is a rare occurrence. A family gathering was not complete without her famous cheese ball and shortbread cookies. Grandma was great at keeping tabs on what each member of the family was doing at any given time. She loved talking on the phone and kept a notepad close by so she could record all the details. Every time she picked up the phone she would say, "Oh (insert 3-4 different names, before getting it right)", and would be both surprised and delighted to hear who was on the other end of the line. Spending time at Grandma's house was a highlight for the grandchildren, from the time we were small until the time we were not so small. Time spent at Grandma's was always special, from letting us drink coffee out of mini sunflower cups (at age 2-3) to eating porridge at any time during the day, to perfectly cooked soft-boiled eggs and strips of toast, your wish was her command. We also spent hours playing store and dress up in her six closets. Coffee row at Arby's, breakfast at McDonalds, going to the "big church" (AKA Grace United), and playing Scrabble are some of our fondest memories of spending time with Grandma Kay. Over the years, as we grew up, 3 out of the 5 grandchildren were lucky enough to call Grandma "roommate", and were spoiled just the same as when they were small. Grandma Kay enjoyed a very busy social calendar and we often joked how we had to book an appointment to see her. When at home, she loved to keep in touch with family and friends and kept busy with knitting and crocheting. She was famous for her crocheted baby blankets and baby booties. Grandma was known for ending each letter, card, and phone call with "All my love and God Bless". Grandma, thank you for all the love you have shown us, the lessons you have taught us and the memories that we will keep in our hearts. "All our love and God Bless" _________________________________________________________________________________________________________







