Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kazmir Henry KARP. View Sign Service Information The Battlefords Funeral Service 338 4th Avenue North Saskatoon , SK S7K 2L7 (306)-446-4200 Obituary

KARP: In Loving Memory of Kazmir Henry Karp, born November 28, 1935 at 23-46-10-3, Lorenzo District, SK., passed away December 12, 2019 in Hafford, SK. Left to cherish his memory are Pauline , his loving wife of 63 years; children and their families: Lynda (Allan) Keyko – Lisa (David) Prescesky, Avery, Nicholas and Katelyn – Shawn Tanchak; Daniel (Deena) Karp – Christopher (Chantel), Nicole (Jake) and Lindsay; Esther (Larry) Groat – Trena Tallas and Rikki (Gabe) Boran – Adam and Logan; James (Velda) Karp – Elton (Terra), Cameron (Zayna), Julia, Benjamin (Kristen), Joshua and Jacob; Phyllis Karp – Tristan (Danielle) and Sarah; Richard (Dingbea) Karp – Denise and Kazmir. Kazmir is predeceased by his parents: Kazmir Sr. and Donna; son, Vincent; brother, Chester; sister, Genevieve. Mass Of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Solange Roman Catholic Church, Hafford, SK with Father Frederick Akah officiating. Cross Bearer was Lisa Prescesky. Eulogy was given by Terra Karp and Kristen Karp. Readings: Julia Karp & Nicole Karp. Music Ministry: Piainist - Harlene Simmonds; Soloist - Robert MacKay - "Ave Maria"; Hymns: Amazing Grace & In The Garden. Honorary Pallbearers were All those who have been a part of Kazmir's life. Active Pallbearers were Elton Karp, Benjamin Karp, Cameron Karp, Tristan Karp, Christopher Karp and David Presceksy. Memorials are requested to Hafford Special Care Centre and Primary Care Site, P.O. Box 130, Hafford, SK S0J 1A0. Interment was at St. Solange Cemetery, Hafford, SK. Condolences can be sent to







In Loving Memory of Kazmir Henry Karp, born November 28, 1935 at 23-46-10-3, Lorenzo District, SK., passed away December 12, 2019 in Hafford, SK. Left to cherish his memory are, his loving wife of 63 years; children and their families:(Allan) Keyko – Lisa (David) Prescesky, Avery, Nicholas and Katelyn – Shawn Tanchak;(Deena) Karp – Christopher (Chantel), Nicole (Jake) and Lindsay;(Larry) Groat – Trena Tallas and Rikki (Gabe) Boran – Adam and Logan;(Velda) Karp – Elton (Terra), Cameron (Zayna), Julia, Benjamin (Kristen), Joshua and Jacob;Karp – Tristan (Danielle) and Sarah;(Dingbea) Karp – Denise and Kazmir. Kazmir is predeceased by his parents: Kazmir Sr. and Donna; son, Vincent; brother, Chester; sister, Genevieve. Mass Of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Solange Roman Catholic Church, Hafford, SK with Father Frederick Akah officiating. Cross Bearer was Lisa Prescesky. Eulogy was given by Terra Karp and Kristen Karp. Readings: Julia Karp & Nicole Karp. Music Ministry: Piainist - Harlene Simmonds; Soloist - Robert MacKay - "Ave Maria"; Hymns: Amazing Grace & In The Garden. Honorary Pallbearers were All those who have been a part of Kazmir's life. Active Pallbearers were Elton Karp, Benjamin Karp, Cameron Karp, Tristan Karp, Christopher Karp and David Presceksy. Memorials are requested to Hafford Special Care Centre and Primary Care Site, P.O. Box 130, Hafford, SK S0J 1A0. Interment was at St. Solange Cemetery, Hafford, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200). Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close