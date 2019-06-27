Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kurt Douglas Scott. View Sign Obituary

On January 28, 2019 Kurt Douglas Scott tragically passed away from injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident in Cochrane, AB. Kurt was born on March 29, 1974 in North Battleford, SK. He was a resident of Cochrane, AB. He will forever be missed by his two children Zoë (16) and Jacob (14), his mother Marion and late father Douglas, brother Edward (Theresa), sister Brenda (Kevin), two nephews Codey and Tyler, and two nieces Britney (Aaron) and Karlee. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Kurt was such an amazing father, son, brother, uncle and friend. He lived life to the fullest, his positive energy, smile and laughter were infectious. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially if it included the outdoors. On behalf of the Scott family, please honour us with your presence in celebrating the life of Kurt which will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Cochin Community Hall in Cochin, SK. Any gracious contributions can be made to the Gofundme page that has been set up for Zoë and Jacob Scott in memory of their dad. All donations will be deposited into a trust fund for their future. The family expresses their deepest gratitude for the support, kindness and memories everyone has shared in which the family will always hold so close to their hearts. Kurt had touched so many lives and there couldn't possibly be a better legacy than bringing joy to this world. Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from June 27 to July 4, 2019

