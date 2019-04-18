LABBÉ, David 1956 - 2019 David (Dave) Labbé passed away peacefully at his home in Aberdeen on March 31st, 2019 at the age of 63 after a 4 year battle with brain cancer. Dave is survived by his wife, Audrey Hamm; his stepchildren, Rob Kennedy, David Moore (Andrea), Brandon Moore, Josh Moore, Donovan Hamm, Alissa Hamm; sisters Debbie & Lynn Labbé; brothers Dana, Larry & Bryan Labbé (Shane); stepsisters Stella, Deanna, Linda, Marlene and Debbie and numerous grandchildren. He is predeceased by his sister Laurie, his father Réne, his mother Shirley, his stepmother Agnes & his stepsister Donna. Dave was born in North Battleford on January 2nd, 1956 to Réne & Shirley. He was raised in North Battleford & then moved to Saskatoon in 1997 before making his final move to Aberdeen in 1999. He started working for UMA Engineering in 1974 as a surveyor & he ended his career as a Project Manager for AECOM Engineering in 2017. Dave enjoyed playing billiards, travelling, working in the yard, soaking up the sun & solving the Rubik's cube. He also enjoyed having fires in his backyard fire pit, listening to music while playing 'who sings this' & spending time with his puppies (Bobby & Harley). Dave was a positive influence on everyone & his easy going personality & sense of humor will be greatly missed by all that knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held in Dave's honor on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Saskatoon Funeral Home, 338-4th Avenue N, Saskatoon with Sue Panattoni as celebrant. Online condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com . Arrangements have been entrusted to SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306) 244-5577 __________________________________________________
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David LABBÉ.
Saskatoon Funeral Home
338 4th Avenue North
Saskatoon, SK S7K 2L7
(306) 244-5577
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 25, 2019