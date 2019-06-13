Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry BEITZ. View Sign Service Information Mourning Glory Funeral Services 1201 8th Street East Saskatoon , SK S7H 0S5 (306)-978-5200 Obituary

BEITZ, Larry In loving memory of Larry Beitz who passed away suddenly on May 29, 2019 with his loving wife Debbie at his side. Larry leaves behind to mourn his wife Debbie, children Jenny, Tamie and Dereck, brother Ed (Bev), sisters Janet (Rob), Sue, and Wendy (Kerry), brother-in-law Bob Healy, and sister-in-law Janet Beitz, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as his 2 dogs that he adored, Bella and Maggie. Larry was predeceased by his mom Beatrice Stead, sister Donna Healy, brother David Beitz, brother-in-law Brian Johnson and grandson Adam. Larry was born in Kitchener, Ontario on November 29, 1943. He grew up in Ontario but lived in many communities in BC before settling in the Battlefords. Larry worked as an entrepreneur, in mining, in pulp and paper and in human resources. His latest business adventure was with Debbie at the Kitchen Zone. Larry was all about people, touching the lives of many over the years. He could connect with people of all ages. Larry was loved, respected and happy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In staying true to Larry's wishes there will be no service. The greatest tribute to Larry would be to take what you learned from knowing him, use it well and pay it forward. In lieu of flowers, donations in Larry's honour may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (26-1738 Quebec Ave., Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9). Cremation arrangements in care of Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200. Messages of condolences can be left at





