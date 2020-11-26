JOHNSON:
It is with great sadness the family of Ms. Laura Johnson announce her passing at the Battlefords Union Hospital Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 59 years. A Funeral Service was held Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Garden Chapel with Reverend Janice Trost officiating. Left to cherish Laura's memory are her brother, Dale (Huguette) Johnson,
their children: Donald (Martina); Blaire (Derek) ; Karla (Reuben), sister, Gail (Murray) Walker,
their children: Tyler (Jeanna); Kristy (Trevor) and Nicole (Daxen), sister in law Lorette Johnson and her children: Lloyd (Betty), Lenard (Christy), Lane (Kathryn) and Lyla (Derrick); and numerous great nieces and nephews. Laura was predeceased by her parents Harry and Hazel (Betty) Johnson, brothers Lyle, Keith & Donald Johnson. A recording of the service is posted on Living Faith Public Page on Facebook. The eulogy was given by Nicole Collins and Blaire Chapman. Urn bearer was Donald Johnson. Candle bearer was Martina Johnson. Readers were Jeanna Walker and Martina Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Lynn Cole, Kathy Fenrich, Lorna Miller, Carolyn Tait, Ken & Betty Mason. Memorial donations in memory of Ms. Johnson can be directed to the BUH Foundation - Designated to the Palliative Care Unit Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8, Canadian Cancer Society
1910 McIntyre Street Regina, SK S4P 2R3 or to the Donor's Choice. Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Card of Thanks The family of Laura Johnson would like to thank: Trevor Watts and Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium; Reverend Janice Trost; Doctor Campbell and the nurses/staff in the Palliative Care Unit and Chemotherapy Unit at BUH; everyone for their flowers, donations, shared memories and words of comfort.