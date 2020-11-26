1/1
Laura JOHNSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHNSON: It is with great sadness the family of Ms. Laura Johnson announce her passing at the Battlefords Union Hospital Monday, November 9, 2020 at the age of 59 years. A Funeral Service was held Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Garden Chapel with Reverend Janice Trost officiating. Left to cherish Laura's memory are her brother, Dale (Huguette) Johnson, their children: Donald (Martina); Blaire (Derek) ; Karla (Reuben), sister, Gail (Murray) Walker, their children: Tyler (Jeanna); Kristy (Trevor) and Nicole (Daxen), sister in law Lorette Johnson and her children: Lloyd (Betty), Lenard (Christy), Lane (Kathryn) and Lyla (Derrick); and numerous great nieces and nephews. Laura was predeceased by her parents Harry and Hazel (Betty) Johnson, brothers Lyle, Keith & Donald Johnson. A recording of the service is posted on Living Faith Public Page on Facebook. The eulogy was given by Nicole Collins and Blaire Chapman. Urn bearer was Donald Johnson. Candle bearer was Martina Johnson. Readers were Jeanna Walker and Martina Johnson. Honorary pallbearers were Lynn Cole, Kathy Fenrich, Lorna Miller, Carolyn Tait, Ken & Betty Mason. Memorial donations in memory of Ms. Johnson can be directed to the BUH Foundation - Designated to the Palliative Care Unit Box 1358 North Battleford, SK S9A 3L8, Canadian Cancer Society 1910 McIntyre Street Regina, SK S4P 2R3 or to the Donor's Choice. Condolences for the family can be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium. Card of Thanks The family of Laura Johnson would like to thank: Trevor Watts and Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium; Reverend Janice Trost; Doctor Campbell and the nurses/staff in the Palliative Care Unit and Chemotherapy Unit at BUH; everyone for their flowers, donations, shared memories and words of comfort.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 26 to Dec. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved