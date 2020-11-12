ANDERSON:
It is with profound sadness that the family of Laurel Anderson announce her sudden passing at the age of 66. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend. Laurel Avis-Mary was born on September 26, 1954 to Fred and Nellie Anderson. Along with her two older brothers and sister, she was raised on the family farm near Richard, throughout her life, she fondly shared countless memories of the farm, most of them centered around animals. Her love of horses began at an early age and even when she moved to Battleford with her mother in 1976, she made regular trips back to the farm to spend time with her horses, Sam and Twiggy. Also, Laurel took great pride, often riding her horses and carrying the Canada flag to lead many North Battleford and Battleford parades. Furthermore, she participated in an RCMP musical ride and many competitions with horses held on the fair grounds. Her schooling was taken in Maymont, Battleford Central High, North Battleford Comprehensive High School and Reeves Business College. On February 12, 1993, Samuel Garry, her son, the love of her life was born. Her world centered around him and the time they spent together brought her much joy and happiness. Besides the love she showered on her son, she also gave unconditionally to all animals, especially her own pets and she had many during her life. Most recently, her dog, Ellen, her cats, Rizzo, Turbo and Frank and Sam's dog, Gjango. In her eyes, animals were family members. Laurel was also a talented artist. There was a time in her life when she took up painting and drawing. Her mother thought she could have made a living from her artwork. Laurel worked as a receptionist at Battlefords Union Hospital for several years until her retirement. During her free time, Laurel enjoyed fishing at the river or at Turtle Lake, gardening and tending to her flowers and yard. Even Saskatchewan winters did not keep her house bound. Her great nephews and nieces could count on her to be at their sporting events especially if that sporting event was at the hockey rink. She was one of their most dedicated and biggest fans. Laurel looked forward to attending, with Sam family events especially the Anderson Christmas. Left to cherish her memory are her beloved son, brothers, sister and their families as well as numerous cousins and friends. Sam
(Morning Dawn); Dale
(Theresa): Nadine, Charmaine (Mark), Ashlee (Shayne), Fred (Denise): Ryder, Hayden and Nyla; Garry
(Frances): Cheri (Arnold): Kathryn (Stewart): Olivia and Quinn, Kerry: Camila and Marco, Kristi (Adam): Marin and Nolin; Monica
(Neil): Joelle (Mike): Austin and Madison, Kim (Ali): Randen, Millar, Elan and Flynn, Brendan (Shannon): Ryleigh, Jace, Kylan and Hunter, Jennilee (Blaine): Presley, Lauren and Reid. She was predeceased by her father (1961), her mother (2010), and Corey, her infant son (1973). A Private Family Graveside Service was held on Friday, November 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to the Battlefords Humane Society, PO Box 645, North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y7. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).