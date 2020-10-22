It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Lawrence Linge announce his passing on Friday, October 9, 2020. A Prayer Service for Mr. Linge was held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. and a Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. both services took place at St.Vital Roman Catholic Church, Battleford, SK with Father Sebastian Kunnath officiating. Memorial Donations in memory of Lawrence may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation – 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Left to cherish Lawrence's loving memory are his loving wife, Marian; children: Lorna Sather, Shirley Stynsky (Don) and Brenda Rebeyka (Mark); grandchildren: Chalene Brotherson (Will), Zac Scott (Ruth), Brandyn Stynsky (Kayla), Ryan Stynsky (Chantal), Johnny Rebeyka and Anthony Rebeyka; great-grandchild, Quinn Stynsky. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium. Card of Thanks A sincere thank you to the staff at the River Heights Lodge for all the kindness and love you showed Dad, especially in his last days. Thank you to Father Sebastian for being there for Dad and giving him his final blessings and officiating the funeral. Thank you to everyone who sent their thoughts and prayers to our family. – The Linge Family