1/1
Lawrence Linge
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LINGE: It is with great sadness the family of Mr. Lawrence Linge announce his passing on Friday, October 9, 2020. A Prayer Service for Mr. Linge was held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. and a Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. both services took place at St.Vital Roman Catholic Church, Battleford, SK with Father Sebastian Kunnath officiating. Memorial Donations in memory of Lawrence may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation – 1738 Quebec Ave #26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Left to cherish Lawrence's loving memory are his loving wife, Marian; children: Lorna Sather, Shirley Stynsky (Don) and Brenda Rebeyka (Mark); grandchildren: Chalene Brotherson (Will), Zac Scott (Ruth), Brandyn Stynsky (Kayla), Ryan Stynsky (Chantal), Johnny Rebeyka and Anthony Rebeyka; great-grandchild, Quinn Stynsky. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium. Card of Thanks A sincere thank you to the staff at the River Heights Lodge for all the kindness and love you showed Dad, especially in his last days. Thank you to Father Sebastian for being there for Dad and giving him his final blessings and officiating the funeral. Thank you to everyone who sent their thoughts and prayers to our family. – The Linge Family




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved