OBOROWSKY: Mr. Lawrence Oborowsky passed away on December 12, 2019 at his residence. A Celebration of Life service was held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 @ 1:30 pm from the Denholm Community Centre, Denholm, SK. A private family interment followed at the North Battleford City Cemetery. Lawrence is lovingly remembered by his partner of 38 years Lorraine Neville; her daughter Nicole (Lance) Wall - Holden, Jannyka & Jaymesen; her son Shane (Kim) - Cassandra; his brothers: Wendlin (Donna) - Greg (Katie) - Jayden, Brooklyn & Layla, Danny (Nicole) - Jackson, Brody & Ella, Brendan (Robyn) - Caleb & Harper; Henry (Suzanne) - Jason (Michele) - Sidney & Carter, Kristan - Nolan & Taryn; Leonard (Cheryl) - Leanne (Corey) - Callie & Chase, Mike; his sister, Agnes (Ken) - Denise (Fred) - Ryder, Hayden, Nyla, Jon (Lora) - Asher & Emerson. He is predeceased by his parents John & Lena Oborowsky. Memorial donations in memory of Lawrence may be directed to the Canadian Diabetes association 104-2301 Avenue C North Saskatoon, SK S7L 5Z5. For those wishing to leave a condolence, you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium North Battleford, SK.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019