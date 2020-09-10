PERNALA:
Leonard James Pernala was born July 28, 1930 in North Battleford, SK. He passed away August 23, 2020 at Battlefords District Care Centre. His memory will be cherished by his daughters, Theresa
(Freddy) Duhan and grandchildren Trista of Saskatoon, SK and Michael (Vonny) of Denver, Colorado; daughter, Christine
Anderson of Kelowna, BC; grandchildren: Jessica (Anthony) and great-grandson (Logan) of Fort Langley, BC; Samantha (Brian) and great-grandson (Harvey) of Vancouver Island, BC; Katrina (Jean`) of Vancouver, BC; Ian (Samantha) of Vancouver, BC; and son Gordon
Pernala of rural North Battleford; also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins Heidel and Wakelin families, friends and neighbors. He was predeceased by his loving wife Elsie (June 29, 2020), infant daughter Janet, his parents Stanley and Leah Pernala, sister Ida Weber and brother Victor. A Private Family Burial was held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK with Rev. Dexter van Dyke officiating. A Memorial/Celebration Of Life (to be announced) at a later date. Leonard took his elementary education at Willow Heights School. He enjoyed the usual sports: softball, horseback riding, tobogganing, skating and hockey, so much so that they had a rink at the farmyard. He loved to fish and made many trips to Murray Lake on his bicycle in the summer. After completing school he went to work for Tuer's Bridge Construction and built several bridges in southern Saskatchewan. This was hard labour as work was mostly done by hand and wages were small. In 1948 he went to work on the Oil Rigs at Innisfail, AB where he stayed until the fall of 1949, due to his fathers ailing health he returned to take up farming. In November 1949 he met his future wife at a wedding dance at Willow Heights and they were married two years later. They farmed in the Willow Heights district until 1964 due to closure of the school they moved to North Battleford. He continued to farm during the summer and worked Hunters Sport Shop during the winter assembling motor toboggans and fishing equipment. He did most of his own repair work on the farm and became quite adept at welding, which helped to keep machinery in good condition. He retired from farming in the spring of 1993. He loved family gatherings, Christmas, Easter, birthdays and weddings, also local social functions. But most of all he loved to take his family in summer on numerous excursions to the northern lakes before resorts were popular and camping and tenting were in vogue. He loved to watch the children learn about the nature of the land, take hikes and go fishing for the "big one" or go berry picking and know what life was all about. Being a farmer he loved to watch things grow, his children and others, the grain in the field, the garden, and the animals it gave him great satisfaction to try and produce the best. He loved to hunt and fish with his friends and relatives, so of course fireside stories were of constant amusement. He enjoyed a good game of cards but just for fun, he was not a serious player. But most of all he enjoyed being a good friend and neighbor. He may not have been seen too often in church but for him God was in every day living with fairness, kindness and compassion for life was too short to do otherwise. The family extends our grateful thank-you to all the caring, compassionate staff of the Battlefords District Care Centre for their kindness shown to our mother and dad every day. You are appreciated and a credit to your profession. And to Bob MacKay and staff for their care and kindness shown. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).