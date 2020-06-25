LUTHJE: Lilian Rose Luthje passed away unexpectedly at the age of 91 on June 14, 2020. Lilian was born in Rabbit Lake, SK to James and Jessie Grant on May 12, 1929. She went to Hyde Park School until grade eight, did her grade 9 & 10 by correspondence and then finished her last two years of high school at Battleford Collegiate. She then went on to attend Normal School (teachers' college) in Saskatoon and started teaching at Eldon and Sherlock Lake schools which put her on the path to finding the love of her life, Frederick Luthje. They married in 1950 in North Battleford and started farming near Neilburg where they stayed until 1952 when they purchased the family farm south of Baldwinton. Fred and Lil raised their four children on their mixed farm and grew the farm until 1979 when their world was turned upside down by a farm accident that resulted in Fred becoming a paraplegic. With the help of friends and family, especially her brother Fred they overcame their struggles to continue farming and their devotion to each other became even stronger. Over the years they faced many farming trials together as well as the shop being struck by lightning, a plough wind that severely damaged the barn, and a brush fire that nearly took the entire yard yet leaving the new shop and the house. In 2006, Fred & Lil decided to move to town and take life a little easier. They very much enjoyed life in Cut Knife but that time was cut short by Fred's passing in 2009 and life would never be the same for Lil. She stayed in their Cut Knife home until 2017 when she was convinced to move to Caleb Village in North Battleford which she resisted, but later grew to love. Her wit and ready smile made it easy for her to make new friends and she became the life of the party. Covid restrictions were hard on her but thanks to her friends in Caleb, she was never alone. Lil grew up in a time when life was hard and a person had to make the best of things. She kept that philosophy throughout her life. She was an avid gardener and loved to watch things grow. She was supportive of her family and the community at large. She was involved in many service groups over the years. These included the Baldwinton Ladies Aid, Community, Curling, and 4-H Clubs, as well as the Cut Knife Band Parents Assoc. In later years, she and Fred were heavily involved in the Neilburg Bowling Assoc., Voice of People with Disabilities, North Battleford Wheelchair Sports Assoc., Canadian Paraplegic Assoc., and the Saskatchewan Abilities Council's Farmers with Disabilities. Following Fred's passing, Lil was very pleased to be made an honorary lifetime member of the Saskatchewan Building and Accessibility Standards Appeal Board in honor of his service. She loved to be involved in a good skit or take part in activities that made people laugh. She was always there to help a friend and loved to champion an underdog as proven by her love of the Blue Jays. Her door was always open for a friend, the coffee was always on, and a good visit with lots of laughter was the highlight of her day. Lilian was predeceased by her parents James and Jessie Grant, her husband Frederick, her sisters-in-law Holly Grant and Margaret (William) Janssen, and her two brothers-in-law Hans and Albert Luthje. She is lovingly remembered by her four children and their families: James (Joni) Luthje and his children Matthew (Realyn) and children Kalilah and Kellan; Shelah and children Lilly, Violet, Jericho and Linkyn LaRoque; Amelia (Brandon Brookman), and Joni's children Megan (Ryan) Perron and daughter Abby, Ryan Chachula (Christie Siborit and Christie's children Graydon and Aurora); Brenda Kwiatkowski (Lionel) and children Jeffrey (Michelle) and daughter Lilian (and Michelle's children Brooke and Reid), Joshua; Marilyn (Howard) Flegel and their children Nolan (fiancé Jeanniene Tazzioli), Alexander (Jeannine) Boutin-Flegel; Michelle (Monty) Bontrager and their children Clark, Luke, Drew, & Jessie. Also left to grieve is her brother and best friend Frederick Grant and his wife Connie; her sister-in-law Mary Ellen Luthje, nieces and nephews Dale, Carol, Laurie, Paul, Karen, and their families. Pallbearers will be Matthew Luthje, Shelah Luthje, Jeffrey Kwiatkowski, Joshua Kwiatkowski, Clark Bontrager, Luke Bontrager, and honorary pallbearers Nolan Flegel, Amelia Luthje, Alexander Boutin-Flegel, Megan Perron, Ryan Chachula, Drew Bontrager, and Jessie Bontrager. The funeral was held at the Territorial Drive Alliance Church, 2302 Clements Drive, North Battleford, SK on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Link for Funeral Service https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs6vz5gt-MApg5iAKyDtwdg Interment took place at Hyde Park Cemetery near Sandwith, SK. The family asks that memorial donations be made to Sandwith Community Hall Cemetery Fund c/o Jessie McNabb, RR 1, Glenbush, SK S0M 0Z0 or the Charity of the Donor's Choice. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.