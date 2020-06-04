DODD ( NUTBROWN ): Lillian Arvinna 1930 - 2020 Lillian Arvinna (Nutbrown) Dodd passed away peacefully at the Sturgeon Community Hospital in St Albert, Alberta on Thursday May 21, 2020. Lillian was born May 23, 1930 on the family farm Sec 9-41-12W 3rd, four miles south east of Maymont. She was raised during the "Dirty Thirties" where she helped on the family farm. She attended Calais school from grade one to grade nine. She walked the 3 miles during the summer, some times skied during the winter. Once her siblings started school, she drove the horse and buggy / sleigh to school. She attended Maymont High School for grades 10 to 12 graduating in 1948. During her school years she was active in Homecraft club, taught Sunday school, attended Anglican confirmation classes and learned to play the piano (which she played until she passed). March 1949, she started her nurses training at Saskatoon City Hospital School of Nursing. During her training she met many life long friends. She graduated in 1952 and was employed by the Saskatoon City Hospital on a medical ward, then as an evening and night supervisor until late 1954. She was then employed by the Saskatchewan Anti-Tuberculosis League at Saskatoon Sanatorium – mainly on the surgical ward as a Supervisor until 1966. She met her husband, Doug Dodd, in 1948-1949 while they were working at the North Battleford Provincial Hospital. They were married at Maymont United Church April 29, 1953 then lived in Saskatoon for 10 years. They had their daughters, Mary Lou and Cheryl, during that time in Saskatoon. They moved to a farm 18 miles east of Saskatoon in the Clavet area. There she taught a 4H group of 22 girls Home Nursing. In May 1966 they moved to Rabbit Lake to a new farm. During the following years she worked at the Rabbit Lake Union Hospital, Spiritwood Union Hospital, and Bordon Union Hospital. She worked in the capacity of a nurse and as the Director of Nursing at these hospitals. She retired from nursing in 1995 as the Director of Care of the Rabbit Lake Health Centre. She had been very active in the Saskatchewan Professional Nursing Association – the SRNA chapter, serving as Sec/Treasurer for the Borden – Hafford chapter and the Leoville – Rabbit Lake – Spiritwood chapter. She campaigned and was elected to the Parkland Health District Ward 7 for a few years after retirement. She enjoyed using her knowledge while serving the public on this Board. She continued to help the community at all times before and after retirement. If someone needed medical help, she was there, if a doctor was delayed she delivered the occasional baby, stitched the odd wound, assisted at car accidents until the ambulance arrived or even attended a patient in the back of the station wagon on the way to the hospital. She assisted at the foot clinics, gave flu shots, drove people to Doctor appointments in North Battleford, Saskatoon or Rosetown. Most people in Rabbit Lake at sometime in their life was treated or helped by Lillian. During her years at Rabbit Lake she was on many of the town committees as the Home & School Assoc., Secretary of the Sr. Sunrise Circle, a member of the Church Council and the Health Care Auxiliary. She was involved in 4H – taught 4H classes, organized trips to Saskatoon (e.g. Robin Hood plant, the Co-op Creamery), played the piano at the 4H concerts. She cooked many turkeys and angel food cakes for the community suppers and bake sales. After November 1999 she spent several winters in Calgary with her daughter Cheryl, later moving to live full time there. In 2018, she moved to Sherwood Park to live to be closer to her oldest daughter, Mary Lou and her grandchildren as it was difficult to go for extended visits. She enjoyed music her entire life. She entertained her family by playing the piano and later played the organ at the Rabbit Lake Lutheran church. She played the piano in Calgary for the church services at Trinity Lodge. Even in Long Term Care she would play the piano and sing. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, playing bingo, curling, reading, and painting. She loved to watch baseball, hockey, curling and figure skating on TV. She is survived by her two daughters, Mary Lou Dodd (Bruno Bavaro) and Cheryl Dodd and 3 grandchildren, Antonio, Tara (Brennon Motley) and Luca, as well as her sister-in-law's Bernice (Bunny) Dodd Randall and Irene Cochrane Nutbrown and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. She was predeceased by her parents Charles Nutbrown and Mary Miller Nutbrown, sister, Muriel Nutbrown Rodgers, brother-in-law, Roy Rodgers, brother Murvel Nutbrown, ex-husband, Douglas Dodd, sister-in-law Lulu Dodd Hoffman and brother-in-law Robert Hoffman. Services and Internment are postponed until a later date. Special thanks for the care provided over the years to Calgary Bethany, Sherwood Park Summerwood Village, Capital Care Dickinsfield and Units 15 and 19 at St Albert Sturgeon Community Hospital. Rita Iwasiuk-Dymond a private Caregiver was an incredible, knowledgeable woman who provided exceptional gentle and compassionate care. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Mark Muir, Funeral Director, Spiritwood, SK (306-883-3500)
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.