Lionel Lee LEASK
LEASK: It is with profound sadness the family of Lionel Lee Leask announce his passing on August 27, 2020 at the age of 56 years. A Memorial Service for Mr. Leask will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the St. Vital Roman Catholic Church with Father Sebastian Kunnath officiating. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 17 years, Jeanette; son, Ryan (Sydney); daughter, Leah (Dode); grandchildren: Emmerson, Drea & Ryder; mother, Connie (Fred) Grant; brothers: Blair (Roxanne), Melvin (Vasana), Clinton and Rene; sisters: Cindy, Laura, Beckie (Scott),Twyla (Allan), Lisa; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews along with aunts, uncles cousins and friends. Lionel was predeceased by his father, Roger Leask; grandparents: Jack (Leonora) Leask and August (Beatrice) Salewski; aunts: May and Joy; brother-in-law, Brian Bishop and uncles: Milton, William, Andrew and Gordon. Memorial donations in memory of Lionel may be made to the Battlefords Union Hospital Foundation - 1092 107 St, North Battleford, SK S9A 1Z1 or to Prairie Pooches Dog Rescue - Box 159 Cando, SK S0K 0V0. Condolences for the family may be left at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
