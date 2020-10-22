1/1
Lorna Angelica Ann Bater
BATER: In loving memory of Lorna Angelica Ann Bater, born March 18, 1933 at Spinney Hill, SK., passed away October 4, 2020 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish her loving memory are her sons: Dwayne Bater (Cheryl) and Gregory Bater; grandchildren: Sara-Lynn (Braden), Jason, Brittni, Brandi (Kevin), Amanda (Cory) and Chantel (Matthew); great-grandchildren: Alden, Ayden-Lynne, Jackson, and Olivia; sister, Doreen Parker; sisters-in-law: Gwenda Rondesvedt and Agnes Bater; along with her nieces, nephews and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Philip; parents: David and Gwendoline Ross; brother, Murray; brother-in-law, Gerry Bater. Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Baljennie, SK with Joyce Salie officiating. Eulogy was given by Sara Houk & Brandi Koster. Shared Memories were given by the Grandchildren. Music Ministry: Soloist - Robert MacKay - Lord Take My Hand. Honorary Pallbearers were All who shared Mom's life. Active Pallbearers were Greg Bater, Dwayne Bater, Matt Keller, Cory Chordis, Kevin Johnston and Jason Bater. Memorials are requested to BUH Foundation - (Designate to 3rd Floor), Box 1358, North Battleford, SK S9A 3H8, Baljennie Cemetery or to the Donor's Choice. Interment took place at St. Bridget's Churchyard Cemetery, Baljennie, SK. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements were entrusted to Vanessa Macnab of Eternal memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
