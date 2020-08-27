DREWLO:
It is with sadness the family of Lorna Marie Drewlo, beloved wife of Harold Drewlo, resident of Battlefords District Care Centre and loving mother of Jim (Sharon) Drewlo of Turtleford, SK and their family announce her passing on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at St. Paul's Hospital, Saskatoon, SK. A Graveside Service for family & friends will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cremation Section - City Cemetery, North Battleford, SK. Memorial donations are requested to Zion Lutheran Church, 10801 Winder Crescent, North Battleford, SK S9A 2B9, Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan, 301-2550-12th Ave., Regina, SK S4P 3X1 or the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave. Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca.
Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). Please feel free to wear a mask.