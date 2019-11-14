Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine (Dupuis) BRASSARD. View Sign Obituary

passed away Sunday, November 03, 2019, surrounded by her family at her home in Parksville, B.C. at the age of 78 years. Lorraine was born to Antoine and May Dupuis December 21, 1940, in Edam SK. She attended school at Edam Separate School and Edam Public High School. After school she worked at the telephone exchange in the village. She left home at a young age to work at Sears in N. Battleford and boarded with former Edam residents, Joe and Christine Baart. She married Louis Brassard in 1959 and moved to Victoria, B.C. where Lou was stationed in the Canadian Navy. Lorraine worked at the Times-Colonist newspaper in Victoria for many years. They had two children, Debbra in 1960, and Darryl in 1964. Upon retirement, Lorraine and Lou lived in Ladysmith and then Parksville, B.C. Lorraine is survived by her husband Louis, children Debbra (Aldo) and Darryl (Rebecca), grandchildren Tallia and Jacob Carlow, brother Leonard Dupuis(Lorraine), sister Louise Baillargeon (Dennis), sister-in-law Judy Ripka, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Antoine and May (Lascelle) Dupuis, Lou's parents, Dovilla and Dorothy (Light) Brassard, and brother-in-law George Brassard. Lorraine and Lou spent many winters in Mazatlan, Mexico, where they volunteered at a Salvation Army Orphanage, and more recently, at Mother Theresa's Nursing Home. They garnered many friends in Mazatlan, Mexican and snowbirds from Canada and U.S., who supported their volunteer efforts. In recent years Lorraine's generosity became known and migrants from Central America who rode the rails would be directed to her house to receive food on their journey northward. Neighbourhood children were always welcome and cookies were constantly baked and distributed. The Brassards were frequent hosts to dinners and parties for all those who happened to visit. A "Celebration of Life" for Lorraine will be held in the spring in Parksville. Memorial donations in memory of Lorraine Brassard may be directed to the office in your region or online at cancer.ca/donate . __________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019

