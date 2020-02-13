Louise Ewen (Née Plante) Louise Ewen, formerly of Blaine Lake, SK passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Wheatland Lodge, Leask, SK at the age of 96 years. She was born March 25, 1923 in McCreary, MB. Louise married John Ewen on October 16, 1940. They resided in Sherridon, MB, Porcupine Plain, SK, Kinistino, SK, Prince Albert, SK & finally Blaine Lake, SK. They had one daughter Ellen Ballendine of North Battleford, SK. She was predeceased by her husband John; brothers Bill & Bob Plante. Survived by daughter Ellen; sisters: Terry Kilworth & Irene Plante of Winnipeg, MB; grandsons: Greg (Liz)- twins Max & Rebecca, Bryan Ballendine; estranged Grandson Blair & daughters Sierra, Savannah; beloved nieces and nephews all across Canada. A Memorial Service will be planned for Spring at the Blaine Lake Gospel Chapel with interment beside Dad at the North Battleford City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trevor Watts of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020