KAHL: Lyle Kahl 06/27/1939 - 04/12/2020 With sadness we announce that Lyle passed peacefully at the age of 80. Lyle was born in Saskatchewan and moved to Edmonton where he and Donna had their 4 children before coming to Victoria in 1971. He was a school teacher before he was elected as a Member of the BC Provincial Legislature for the Esquimalt-Port Renfrew riding from 1975-1979 and then a long career as a Realtor retiring in 2018. He leaves behind Donna, his loving wife of almost 60 years, who he met when they were children in Medsted SK, Nikkii (Tom), Jackie (Greg), Jason and Chris and his grandchildren Katie, Stewart, Graham, Brandon and Fraser Lyle lived a life to be proud of, he was kind, generous, funny, honest and did his best to help anyone who needed it. He will be missed by many. __________________________________________________





