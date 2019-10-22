Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lynn Doll. View Sign Service Information Memorial Mass 1:00 PM St. Patrick’s Parish Center 3339 Centennial Drive Saskatoon , SK View Map Obituary

Mary “Lynn” Doll (nee Dale), died peacefully surrounded by her family in Saskatoon on October 6th, 2019. Lynn leaves behind Jerry, her beloved husband of 55 years, and their children: son Derek (Deb) Doll and their children Steven (Nicole) Doll and Matthew Doll (Rebecca Schlosser), daughter Tammy (Shaun) Loeppky and their children Amber (Ryan) Poitras, children Dominic and Ryker, Jonathon (Lindsay) Loeppky, and Riley Loeppky, son Chris Doll (Eunice Washkowsky) and their children William Fennig- Doll, Olivia Doll and Emerald, Sterling and Tytan Skinner.



She was pre-deceased by a still-born daughter, Teri Anne, grandparents Nels and Mary Dale, and Fred and Caroline Hinderks, by her parents Thomas and Germaine Dale, her sister Jeanne Schulte, in –laws Alvina and Steven Doll, and her brother-in-law, Keith Doll.



Lynn is survived by her siblings: Lorrie (Norm) Schwindt , brother-in-law Earl Schulte, Joan (Bill) Stanjek, Nels (Leona) Dale and in-laws: Wayne (Peggy) Doll, Cheryl Doll, Brenda (Allan)Knops, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Lynn believed that the greatest gift God gave her was her husband Jerry, followed by their children and their families. She felt that she had also been blessed with supportive families and good friends. She believed that when she died her love for each of you would carry on.



Lynn earned her Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Education degrees at the U of S, and taught in Regina, Middle Lake, and North Battleford Separate schools. Her hobbies and interests included: music and singing, drama- both acting and directing with the Cochin Community Players, and painting, mostly with acrylics. She also edited two books. Lynn was an avid gardener and her flowers and trees flourished under her care. Holidays and special occasions were important and she loved to host family events.



A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2nd at St. Patrick’s Parish Center (3339 Centennial Drive, Saskatoon) at 1:00pm. Rev. Father David Tumback will be presiding. Interment will be at a later date.

