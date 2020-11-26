LYSGAARD: Mabel Elizabeth Lysgaard (Lane) passed away peacefully on Oct 30, 2020 at the age of 93 years. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Mabel was born July 2, 1927 to Halley and Elizabeth Whitney, one of 11 children. Mabel married Jack Lane in November 1945. To this union came five children Doreen, Leonard, Dennis, Melvin and Wayne. Mabel was a farm girl and she was happy helping with the animals. She grew a garden to help feed the family, canning and freezing the extra for winter. She also picked wild berries and made preserves. Mabel and Jack moved into Winter, Saskatchewan where he ran a small scale garage with a gas pump and a mail route. Mabel trained under Mrs. Vic Wheeler and took over as postmistress. Later, when they moved to Senlac she ran the post office there. Jack passed away while living in Senlac. In 1973, Mabel married lifelong friend and cattle man Don Lysgaard. After Don passed away Mabel lived alone in Senlac for many years until she moved to the Villa Marie in Macklin, SK where she spent three years before being transferred to long term care at St Joseph's Health Center where she lived out the rest of her life. Mabel was predeceased by both husbands and two sons Leonard and Wayne, her mother Elizabeth and father Halley, siblings Mark, May, Arnold, Roy, Raymond, Shirley, Gordon, Ken and Ern, daughter-in-law Marg, grandson Cornell McWaters and great-grandson Denton Manchester. Jack's family Doris and Urt, Joan and Frank, Bill and Gusta, Don's family Roy, Budd, Marion, Dorthy, Charlie and Margie, in-laws Roy Bowey, Eva Nuttal, George Bounting, Sharon Mawbey, Shirley Jones, Joan Smith, Donna Davies, Bill Johns and Irene Whitney. She is survived by her children Dennis (Shannon), Melvin (Sharon), Doreen (Bob), her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Irving, sister-in-law Shirley Whitney; numerous nieces and nephews. Mabel enjoyed many things such as her family and children, rodeo and chuckwagon races, curling in her younger years and then watching on TV as a senior, watching sports in person or on TV, going to the skating rink to watch her son and grandchildren's games and playing cards was a good evening entertainment with friends and brother Ern, who she enjoyed going for late day and evening drives with. In keeping with Mabel's wishes there will be no formal funeral held for the public. A family burial will follow at a later date at the Senlac Cemetery. Love and miss you, till we meet again. __________________________________________________ Thank You The family of the late Mabel Lysgaard (Lane) wish to extend our many thanks. Thank you to the Villa Marie and St. Josephs Health Centre, staff and doctors for the excellent care mom received while living there. Thank you all the memorial donations in honour of mom. For the food, flowers, cards and phone calls, and also Gregory's Funeral Home, Katrina Doetzel. Dennis and Shannon Melvin and Sharon Doreen and Bob and families __________________________________________________







