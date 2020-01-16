BEGGS: Margaret Beverley (MacLeod). It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother of Wilkie and formally of Battleford. Beverley passed away quickly and peacefully at Battlefords Union Hospital on January 10, 2020. Beverley is survived by her loving husband Donald; her daughter Donna (Jim) Meier; Lorraine (Bill) Oppen; her granddaughter Erin (Mike Reid) Meier; grandson Jeffrey (Lauren Drieschner) Meier and great-granddaughter Zara Meier. As per Beverley's request a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Beverley Beggs may be made to Third Avenue United Church, 1301 – 102nd Street, North Battleford, SK S9A 1G4 or Bethany Enhanced Living, PO Box 629, Wilkie, SK S0K 4W0. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Battlefords Funeral Service (306-446-4200).
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020