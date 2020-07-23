1/
Marguerite Louise Kovalsky
KOVALSKY: A Mass of Christian Burial for Marguerite Louise Kovalsky, resident of North Battleford, beloved wife of Edward Kovalsky, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church with Father Cuong Luong as Celebrant. Vigil of Prayer will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening from Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church. Donations in Marguerites memory are requested to the Battlefords Humane Society, Box 645, North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y7. For those wishing to leave condolences you may do so at www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service (306 446 4200).




Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
