Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Martha Poschmann. View Sign Obituary

Maria Martha Poschmann Feb. 11, 1923 – Oct. 14, 2019 Summarizing 96 years of life in a few short paragraphs is not an easy task. As a family we would like to share how our mom from an early age on, faced adversity and many personal struggles; yet through it all, continued to move forward. At the end of the day our mom left this life with a grateful heart and a solid spirit. We love you mom and we will miss you dearly! Maria was born on a farm in Millenburg, East Prussia to Martha and Josef Kreidner. She was the third of seven children. Maria was raised by her Aunt Emma in the town of Bergewalde from the age of two to fourteen. At that time, she was returned home to her parents and siblings. It was a difficult transition for her and was of influence in developing her strong and determined personality. Maria received a postsecondary education in the area of horticulture and home economics which she enjoyed very much. Maria was a talented girl and this educational opportunity went on to serve her well throughout her lifetime.In 1945, at the age of 22, Maria fled from East Prussia across the Baltic Corridor to the town of Hammah in West Germany. While waiting for family members to gather in Hammah she was invited for dinner to the house of another East Prussian family, the Poschmann's. It was there she met Josef Poschmann who later, in August of 1946, became her husband. The following August their son Dieter was born. In 1950 Maria, Josef and three-year-old Dieter immigrated to Canada. They were sponsored by Josef's oldest sister and husband Clara & Joe Graw who helped them find employment at the Cando Red & White store. They lived in the upstairs of the store where Josef worked as clerk and Maria cooked meals for the owners and travelling salesmen. After seven years they were able to purchase a small farm near Cando and it was there they continued to raise six children. Maria was a practical, hardworking person who adapted well to farm life. She was an excellent seamstress, cook, baker, gardener, artist and florist. She contributed to her community through the 4-H Club, the CWL and was always there to lend a hand at community functions. In 1982 Maria & Josef sold the farm and retired in Battleford. Maria and Josef took pride in developing a beautiful rock garden that overlooked the river valley. Grandkids have great memories and enjoyed many fun times there. During her retirement years Maria was able to use her many creative talents to the fullest. She organized the decorating at St. Vital church, taught German folkdance to school children, sang in the church choir and even started taking piano lessons! Rarely idle, she became an important part of this community and established many lasting friendships. In 2002 when house and garden became too much for her to manage on her own as Josef had passed away 11 years prior, Maria moved to St. Andrew's in Edmonton as four of her children resided in the area. She adjusted well to her new environment and found pleasure in baking cakes for the many family birthdays and singing in the St. Andrew's choir. In 2016 when health was beginning to fail, Maria moved to Summerwood Village in Sherwood Park. The loving care given to her by staff as her health issues increased was so appreciated by Maria and will long be remembered and treasured by her family. Dr. Sidhu too went above and beyond in caring for Maria both at St. Andrew's and at Summerwood Village. Her family remains grateful for the monthly home visits and on-call advice which made medical challenges so much easier to manage. On October 4, 2019 Maria was admitted into the Misericordia Hospital with pneumonia and passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day. During her time in hospital she found great comfort in the many well wishes from those who were unable to be there, and in the visits, songs, and prayers from those who were. Her last words before her illness became too great were words of thanks – "To Everyone!" Maria looked forward to being reunited with her husband Josef and son Dieter. Her legacy lives on through daughter-in-law Lynda Poschmann, daughters Margaret (Clarence) Jungwirth, Theresa (Richard) Borys, Loretta (Robert) Chubb, Connie (Philippe)Therrien, Deborah (Joseph) Scott, 20 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Prayers for Maria were held on Monday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Nestor Gregoire as celebrant was held on Tuesday, October 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vital Church, Battleford, Sask. Internment at Woodlawn Cemetery took place immediately after mass with a reception following at St. Vital Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hilda Graw's great grandson Nate Starycki and his family to help with ongoing medical expenses. Cash, cheque or online donations to





Summarizing 96 years of life in a few short paragraphs is not an easy task. As a family we would like to share how our mom from an early age on, faced adversity and many personal struggles; yet through it all, continued to move forward. At the end of the day our mom left this life with a grateful heart and a solid spirit. We love you mom and we will miss you dearly! Maria was born on a farm in Millenburg, East Prussia to Martha and Josef Kreidner. She was the third of seven children. Maria was raised by her Aunt Emma in the town of Bergewalde from the age of two to fourteen. At that time, she was returned home to her parents and siblings. It was a difficult transition for her and was of influence in developing her strong and determined personality. Maria received a postsecondary education in the area of horticulture and home economics which she enjoyed very much. Maria was a talented girl and this educational opportunity went on to serve her well throughout her lifetime.In 1945, at the age of 22, Maria fled from East Prussia across the Baltic Corridor to the town of Hammah in West Germany. While waiting for family members to gather in Hammah she was invited for dinner to the house of another East Prussian family, the Poschmann's. It was there she met Josef Poschmann who later, in August of 1946, became her husband. The following August their son Dieter was born. In 1950 Maria, Josef and three-year-old Dieter immigrated to Canada. They were sponsored by Josef's oldest sister and husband Clara & Joe Graw who helped them find employment at the Cando Red & White store. They lived in the upstairs of the store where Josef worked as clerk and Maria cooked meals for the owners and travelling salesmen. After seven years they were able to purchase a small farm near Cando and it was there they continued to raise six children. Maria was a practical, hardworking person who adapted well to farm life. She was an excellent seamstress, cook, baker, gardener, artist and florist. She contributed to her community through the 4-H Club, the CWL and was always there to lend a hand at community functions. In 1982 Maria & Josef sold the farm and retired in Battleford. Maria and Josef took pride in developing a beautiful rock garden that overlooked the river valley. Grandkids have great memories and enjoyed many fun times there. During her retirement years Maria was able to use her many creative talents to the fullest. She organized the decorating at St. Vital church, taught German folkdance to school children, sang in the church choir and even started taking piano lessons! Rarely idle, she became an important part of this community and established many lasting friendships. In 2002 when house and garden became too much for her to manage on her own as Josef had passed away 11 years prior, Maria moved to St. Andrew's in Edmonton as four of her children resided in the area. She adjusted well to her new environment and found pleasure in baking cakes for the many family birthdays and singing in the St. Andrew's choir. In 2016 when health was beginning to fail, Maria moved to Summerwood Village in Sherwood Park. The loving care given to her by staff as her health issues increased was so appreciated by Maria and will long be remembered and treasured by her family. Dr. Sidhu too went above and beyond in caring for Maria both at St. Andrew's and at Summerwood Village. Her family remains grateful for the monthly home visits and on-call advice which made medical challenges so much easier to manage. On October 4, 2019 Maria was admitted into the Misericordia Hospital with pneumonia and passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving Day. During her time in hospital she found great comfort in the many well wishes from those who were unable to be there, and in the visits, songs, and prayers from those who were. Her last words before her illness became too great were words of thanks – "To Everyone!" Maria looked forward to being reunited with her husband Josef and son Dieter. Her legacy lives on through daughter-in-law Lynda Poschmann, daughters Margaret (Clarence) Jungwirth, Theresa (Richard) Borys, Loretta (Robert) Chubb, Connie (Philippe)Therrien, Deborah (Joseph) Scott, 20 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Prayers for Maria were held on Monday, October 21 at 7:30 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial with Rev. Fr. Nestor Gregoire as celebrant was held on Tuesday, October 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vital Church, Battleford, Sask. Internment at Woodlawn Cemetery took place immediately after mass with a reception following at St. Vital Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hilda Graw's great grandson Nate Starycki and his family to help with ongoing medical expenses. Cash, cheque or online donations to [email protected] /Password: NATE will be gratefully accepted. CARD OF THANKS At this time, the family of Maria Poschmann would like to extend a sincere thank you to Trevor Watts and the staff at Eternal Memories Funeral Service for their guidance and service; to Rev. Fr. Nestor Gregoire and Con-celebrant Fr. Sebastian Kunnath, and to Cathy Swerid and the St. Vital Church Choir for the joyous celebration of life for our mom. A special thank you to Marilyn O'Driscoll, the St. Vital CWL , & the St. Vital parish for providing such a wonderful lunch. Thank you to the many friends, neighbors, and relatives for your caring thoughts and words of comfort, and thank you for the generous donations which continue to be graciously received by Nate Starycki and his family. ________________________________________________________________________________________________________ Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Oct. 31 to Nov. 7, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Battlefords News-Optimist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close