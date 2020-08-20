1/1
Marie Eva Combres
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
COMBRES: In Loving Memory of Marie Eva Combres, born January 9, 1930 at St. Hippolyte, SK., passed away August 4, 2020 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish Eva's memory are her family: Albert & Lynn - Geri & Todd - (Linzeii, Levi, Travis, Nathan), Iain & Willow - (Austin, Elias, Tyson, Brody), Allan & Tina; Gilbert & Linda - Robyn & Dean - (Julia, Bowen), Shane & Katie - (Rees, Annabelle, Asher); Joanne & Ernest - Karen & Chris, Arlene & Dan - (Alexis, Colton), Keith & Courtney - (Kinsley, Lincoln); Claude & Evelyn - Greg & Callie - (Rory, Rhett, Rylee), Nicole & Steve, Blair & Cindy - (Jayde, Austen); Leonard & Donna-Rae ; Gisele & Jerry - Aaron & Karyn - (Dominic), Renae; Lyle & Char - Kari & Mike - (Kira), Cheryl & Chase, Angela & Scott - (Anna-Jade, Olivia, Fletcher), Veronica & Josh - (Grayson, Harmony, Jaylynn); Lynn & Vicki - Kelsee & Ben - (Parker, Griffyn), Karlee & Dakota; sister-in-law's Aurore, Bea. Predeceased by her husband, Raymond; parents: Varilda & Alderic Lauzon; infant daughter, Marie; brothers: Roger, Leo; sisters: Florence, Harriett; Sister Marie Claire. Vigil Of Prayer was held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Presider was Deacon Ghislain Bellavance. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from Notre Dame De Lourdes Roman Catholic Church with Father Cuong Luong. Memorials can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave. Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Condolences can be sent to eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca. Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks The family of Eva Combres wishes to thank everyone for their love and support during our great loss. Thank-you for the kind words, flowers, cards, masses and donations and food. To the staff on 3rd floor at Battlefords Union Hospital our heartfelt appreciation for your care and support. Thank-you to Deacon Ghislain Bellavance and Father Cuong Luong for Presiding over the Prayers and Funeral Mass. Special thank-you to Bob MacKay and Eternal memories Funeral Service for their kindness and assistance.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Memories Funeral Service and Crematorium
2741-99th St, Unit #5
North Battleford, SK S9A 2Y4
306-445-7570
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved