COMBRES:
In Loving Memory of Marie Eva Combres, born January 9, 1930 at St. Hippolyte, SK., passed away August 4, 2020 in North Battleford, SK. Left to cherish Eva's memory are her family: Albert & Lynn
- Geri & Todd - (Linzeii, Levi, Travis, Nathan), Iain & Willow - (Austin, Elias, Tyson, Brody), Allan & Tina; Gilbert & Linda
- Robyn & Dean - (Julia, Bowen), Shane & Katie - (Rees, Annabelle, Asher); Joanne & Ernest
- Karen & Chris, Arlene & Dan - (Alexis, Colton), Keith & Courtney - (Kinsley, Lincoln); Claude & Evelyn
- Greg & Callie - (Rory, Rhett, Rylee), Nicole & Steve, Blair & Cindy - (Jayde, Austen); Leonard & Donna-Rae
; Gisele & Jerry
- Aaron & Karyn - (Dominic), Renae; Lyle & Char
- Kari & Mike - (Kira), Cheryl & Chase, Angela & Scott - (Anna-Jade, Olivia, Fletcher), Veronica & Josh - (Grayson, Harmony, Jaylynn); Lynn & Vicki
- Kelsee & Ben - (Parker, Griffyn), Karlee & Dakota; sister-in-law's Aurore, Bea. Predeceased by her husband, Raymond; parents: Varilda & Alderic Lauzon; infant daughter, Marie; brothers: Roger, Leo; sisters: Florence, Harriett; Sister Marie Claire. Vigil Of Prayer was held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. Presider was Deacon Ghislain Bellavance. Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. from Notre Dame De Lourdes Roman Catholic Church with Father Cuong Luong. Memorials can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave. Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Condolences can be sent to eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca
. Arrangements were entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200). Card of Thanks The family of Eva Combres wishes to thank everyone for their love and support during our great loss. Thank-you for the kind words, flowers, cards, masses and donations and food. To the staff on 3rd floor at Battlefords Union Hospital our heartfelt appreciation for your care and support. Thank-you to Deacon Ghislain Bellavance and Father Cuong Luong for Presiding over the Prayers and Funeral Mass. Special thank-you to Bob MacKay and Eternal memories Funeral Service for their kindness and assistance.