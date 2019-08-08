DELORME: Marie Isabelle Delorme born April 20, 1933 Cochin, SK. Passed away July 14, 2019 North Battleford, SK. Survived by her loving children: Stacey (Arnold) - Lyle, Colten (Reneé)- Kaliah & Zain; Angela (Calvin)- Chelsey - Emersyn, Shaylene (Brian - Toby, Gatlin, Muri-Elle, Tiffany - Haylee, Braxton, Dylan & Nevaeh; Brett (Michelle) - Peyton, Chasity - Tesla & Hazelle; Darcy , one adopted son Robin - Melissa & Damien; brothers, Denis, Leonard (Violet), David (Yvette); Sister - May; sisters-in-law Della & Gertrude; her god children; May Gamble, Marion Norton, Michelle Delorme, Holly Loch, Amber Nelson & Rochelle Nabe, Shirley LaPlante; as well as numerous nieces, nephews & cousins. Predeceased by one granddaughter Cheyanne Margaret Delorme, her parents George & Margaret Delorme; her borthers Pete, Wallace, Tony, Charlie, Harry & Francis; her sister Agnes; sisters-in-law, Georgina, Lucy & Rosalie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts & uncles. Sorry if we missed anyone in our time of grieving. Memorials donations can be made to: Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan 301 - 2550 - 12th Avenue, Regina, SK S4P 3X1. Interment: Cochin Cemetery Cochin, SK. __________________________________________________
Published in The Battlefords News-Optimist from Aug. 8 to Aug. 15, 2019