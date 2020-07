It is with great sadness the family of Marie Marguerite Valliere announce her passing on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Survived by her son, Paul (Gail); daughter-in-law, Janet Valliere; grandchildren: Michelle (Ryan Brown) Valliere, Derek (Brandi) Coleman, Crystal (Cory) Coleman; great-grandchildren: Ashley & Payton Valliere, James, Braden & Hailey Coleman, Christopher, Asha & Brodie Coleman. Predeceased by her husband, Joseph Louis Raymond Valliere; sons: Dennis & Doug Valliere; daughter, Linda Coleman; grandson, Christepher Valliere. A Service of Celebration & Thanksgiving will be held at a later date. Donations can be sent to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, 1738 Quebec Ave Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9. Condolences can be sent to www.eternalmemoriesfuneral.ca Arrangements are entrusted to Robert MacKay of Eternal Memories Funeral Service & Crematorium (306-446-4200).